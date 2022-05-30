3 hurt in pair of overnight in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood | Top 10

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders on Tuesday will consider repealing a controversial law that’s been in place for more than three decades. Cruising in a car is currently banned in the city, but car enthusiasts say it’s time that law is driven off the books. Nicholas Rodriguez grew up cruising Sacramento streets. “We’d go down to Broadway, go to Miller’s, go to Old Sac, and kind of go in a circle,” he said. But that’s currently illegal under Sacramento’s anti-cruising ordinance which is more than three decades old. “I think it’s unfair,” Rodriguez said. So for months, Sacramento’s lowrider community has been meeting with city...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO