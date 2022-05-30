ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 hurt in pair of overnight in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood | Top 10

 2 days ago

KCRA.com

Crews battle large fire at Sacramento pallet yard all night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews have made progress battling a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening in the Tahoe Park area. The Sacramento Fire Department said a structure fire at a pallet yard started around 9:25 p.m. on Cucamonga and Ramona avenues, west of Power Inn Road. The flames could be seen from miles away on our tower camera.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Respond To A Two-Alarm Fire In East Sacramento

EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire next to a business in East Sacramento. Early Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in a warehouse at 65th Street and Folsom Blvd., right by Sacramento Rug Works, near Sacramento State University. Incident info: 2-alarm fire near 65th St. and Folsom Boulevard. Large single story commercial building with heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/vCqTINtrZs — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 31, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Sixty-fifth St. was blocked as fire crews attempted to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Shot At Sutter’s Landing Beach On Saturday Night

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was injured in a shooting at a park along the American River. A Sacramento County Regional Parks spokesperson says that at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a disturbance led to a shooting in the parking lot of Sutter’s Landing Beach. Shots were fired and one male was sent to the UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries. No further information, including a suspect description and what led up to the shooting, has been released. Sacramento police assisted county parks officers in their investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Firing Shots At Sacramento Police Before Chase To Folsom Faces Charges In Separate Shooting From Same Day

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of shooting at officers and leading a chase from Sacramento to Folsom in mid-April now faces additional charges related to a separate shooting that happened earlier that same day, authorities said Tuesday. The new charges are connected to a shooting that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on April 14 in the area of 65th Street and Jansen Drive. Jose Borrego, 34, is accused of firing shots at three occupied vehicles, leaving one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the Sacramento Police Department said. Borrego was identified as the suspect in that incident while he was already...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Red Light Runner Kills Woman in Intersection Crash

Sacramento Woman Killed in Intersection by Negligent Driver. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers reported that the driver of a pickup went through a red light in Sacramento on May 27, T-boning another vehicle and killing the female driver in an intersection crash. The accident happened at the Elsie Avenue intersection with Stockton Boulevard around 8:30 in the morning. Witnesses to the deadly accident said the pickup ran the light and then broadsided an SUV that was legally passing through the intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Modesto Fire stresses water safety after weekend rescues

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto firefighters are reminding people of the importance of water safety after rescuing six people from the Stanislaus river Sunday near Knights Ferry. “We have definitely seen an increase in numbers of people coming out here,” Joshua Jacobson said. Jacobson, with Sunshine Rafting Adventures, said they launch 70-80 rafts a day […]
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

1 person dead, 1 injured after crash in Orangevale

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Orangevale. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released at this time, but the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District confirmed one person died and another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
ORANGEVALE, CA
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Firefighters on alert amid Red Flag Warning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters moved fast to extinguish a grass fire off the freeway near Madison Avenue Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday morning, a small brush fire also broke out along the Capital City freeway. A third grass fire broke out Monday evening in a field along northbound Interstate 5 and Laguna Boulevard, all caused […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

COVID-19 rates in Sacramento County high for first time in months

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — COVID-19 rates in Sacramento County are eight times higher than they were in early April, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission is high.   This year for the Memorial Day holiday, not many testing sites were open, and the ones that were open weren’t busy. “In this […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Bancroft Avenue [Oakland, CA]

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Bancroft Avenue. Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after receiving reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to preliminary investigations, several vehicles of unknown make or model were traveling eastbound on Bancroft Avenue when they...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire In North Highlands Knocked Down

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Crews put out a vegetation fire in North Highlands that was threatening several structures, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. The fire was located on Lynhurst Way. A fire helicopter was deployed and made water drops to slow the spread of the blaze. The fire spread to a shed and a large outbuilding, which were destroyed. Crews were able to attack the fire from all sides, saving the additional nearby structures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ban On Cruising: Sacramento City Leaders To Consider Repealing Decades-Old Law

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders on Tuesday will consider repealing a controversial law that’s been in place for more than three decades. Cruising in a car is currently banned in the city, but car enthusiasts say it’s time that law is driven off the books. Nicholas Rodriguez grew up cruising Sacramento streets. “We’d go down to Broadway, go to Miller’s, go to Old Sac, and kind of go in a circle,” he said. But that’s currently illegal under Sacramento’s anti-cruising ordinance which is more than three decades old. “I think it’s unfair,” Rodriguez said. So for months, Sacramento’s lowrider community has been meeting with city...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brawl in San Francisco SoMa leads to shooting; 1 injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco police said they're investigating a shooting in San Francisco early Monday morning that left a 27-year-old man injured.The shooting was reported at 2:23 a.m. in the 500 block of Howard Street following a physical altercation between several people, police said.Someone fired two shots at the victim, who was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.The suspected shooter remains at large and no description of the suspect was immediately released by San Francisco police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

