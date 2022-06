CDC Reports that Cook County now Rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 The CDC reported on Thursday May 26 that 15 Illinois counties including Cook County are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19. Skokie Health and Human Services (HHS) is recommending individuals pay close attention to the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and take action to protect themselves, their loved ones and friends. The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are at the High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO