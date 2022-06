Click here to read the full article. Musicians will rally Monday outside Carnegie Hall for a fair contract with Distinguished Concerts International New York, a for-profit company that holds most of its concerts at the celebrated venue. The rally will start at 6 pm ET. DCINY’s orchestra formed a union with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians more than two years ago, but DCINY “has essentially locked them out and refuses to offer industry standards like union wages, proper rest breaks, health insurance, retirement payments, recording or streaming payments, job security, a primary hiring list and more,” the union...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO