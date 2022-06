The champions of UEFA Euro 2020 will face the champions of Copa America 2021 in a new competition called the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, also known as the Finalissima. Italy will play against Argentina at Wembley, where eleven months ago Roberto Mancini's side won Euro 2020 by beating England in the final after penalties. Argentina on the other hand, arrived at this match after winning the Copa America last summer against Brazil. Both tournaments were supposed to happen in 2020 but then they were postponed due to the pandemic.

