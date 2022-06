Javier Fortuna must certainly be happy. He’s finally getting his chance to face Ryan Garcia in the ring. The Massachusetts (by way of the Dominican Republic) fighter is, according to numerous reports, set to throw down with Garcia July 16th at the Crypto.com arena in LA. Garcia had made it clear he was going to fight on that date. It was simply a matter of learning which fighter it would be that the Californian would face. Now the word is out that Fortuna, who Garcia was once supposed to fight before stepping out of the ring for a period, will be Garcia’s foe.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO