Dayton Ohio - Trivia Night at W.O. Wright's Pub

SIDNEY — Makenna Jo Cabe and Parker Scott Russell were joined in marriage at the Indianapolis Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 11, 2022. James J. Chrisman performed the ceremony. Chrisman is a family friend as well as clergyman and performed the wedding of MaKenna’s sister several years ago. It was a small intimate wedding including family and a few close friends. A large reception honoring the couple was held the next night, March 12, in Huber Heights.
