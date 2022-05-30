Dayton Ohio - Trivia Night at W.O. Wright's Pub

A new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia. Jasper Hills Golf Club recently opened this month at 1100 Knollhaven Drive where the former Sebastian Hills Golf Club was located. The original Sebastian Hill Golf Course opened in 2000 and operated until the end of the 2017 season. In 2018, the then-owners put the 165-acre property, 64 golf carts, 28 cruisers and equipment on the market for $1.99 million.

XENIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO