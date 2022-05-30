ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Ohio - Trivia Night at W.O. Wright's Pub

 2 days ago

Tuesdays is Trivia with a Twist at W.O. Wright's Pub in...

dayton.com

New restaurant, bar to open in July at Xenia golf club

A new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia. Jasper Hills Golf Club recently opened this month at 1100 Knollhaven Drive where the former Sebastian Hills Golf Club was located. The original Sebastian Hill Golf Course opened in 2000 and operated until the end of the 2017 season. In 2018, the then-owners put the 165-acre property, 64 golf carts, 28 cruisers and equipment on the market for $1.99 million.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Local baseball star lives on through scholarship fund

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaving a legacy: It’s something most of us would like to do when we go. Nearly three years after the death of a local baseball star, his legacy is living on in the lives of young athletes all around the Miami Valley. Jeff Kennard spent most of his life in the […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Cabe, Russell exchange vows

SIDNEY — Makenna Jo Cabe and Parker Scott Russell were joined in marriage at the Indianapolis Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 11, 2022. James J. Chrisman performed the ceremony. Chrisman is a family friend as well as clergyman and performed the wedding of MaKenna’s sister several years ago. It was a small intimate wedding including family and a few close friends. A large reception honoring the couple was held the next night, March 12, in Huber Heights.
SIDNEY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Memorial Day ceremonies on tap Monday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Senior leaders from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are speaking at Memorial Day ceremonies across the Miami Valley on May 30. Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, will be at Leonard E. Stubbs Memorial Park in Centerville at 9 a.m. Col. Patrick...
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to armed robbery at Rally’s in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to a Rally’s in Dayton after reports of an armed robbery early Wednesday. Crews received a call around 1:10 a.m. of reports of two men trying to rob the Rallys in the 1000 block of South Smithville Road, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
scriptype.com

Mission group is on the road again

The mission group of the Richfield United Church of Christ is back in action after taking a break for COVID-19. Ten people traveled to Dayton to help build new homes and repair homes damaged by a tornado that struck in 2019. The United Church of Christ Disaster Relief and Pathways to Ownership Project sponsored the project.
RICHFIELD, OH
cincyweekend.com

Closest national parks to Cincinnati

(Stacker) - Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in crash last week

DAYTON — A Dayton man died from injuries sustained in a crash last week. A 2010 Toyota Camry was heading north on N. James H. McGee Blvd. around 5:20 p.m. on May 23 when the driver lost control, drove off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Zimmer Power Plant in Ohio to close impacting 87 employees

MOSCOW, Ohio — The Zimmer Power Plant in Moscow is closing, resulting in the layoff of 87 employees. The closure was laid out in a WARN notice stating the company Vistra Corp. Luminant plans to retire the power plant. Employees will be laid off in accordance with the Collective...
MOSCOW, OH
Daily Advocate

Questions about ‘food shortages’

I have frequented the Asian Buffet in Greenville, Ohio and most recently, the Golden Corral in the Fairfield Commons Mall. Concerning our supposed “food shortage,” I have a serious problem and questions. The Asian Buffet charges roughly $14 per person for the buffet and a special rate from...
GREENVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crews to begin 45-day OH-122 bridge closure in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation says the OH-122 bridge repair project will continue this month with a full closure of the bridge beginning Tuesday. Crews will close the bridge over the Great Miami River on the westside of Middletown for 45 days. Detours will be available...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

