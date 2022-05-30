Coroner identifies 21-year-old killed in Rosedale Highway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 21-year-old man killed in a crash last week along Rosedale Highway west of Bakersfield.
The coroner identified Christopher Ulloa Jr. of Bakersfield as the driver who died on May 26 in a two-vehicle crash on Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street.
According to CHP, Ulloa's vehicle collided into another vehicle at around 4:30 p.m. Ulloa was pronounced dead at the scene.
