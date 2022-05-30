ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Coroner identifies 21-year-old killed in Rosedale Highway crash

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh1Mj_0fuXUmuv00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 21-year-old man killed in a crash last week along Rosedale Highway west of Bakersfield.

The coroner identified Christopher Ulloa Jr. of Bakersfield as the driver who died on May 26 in a two-vehicle crash on Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street.

At least 1 dead in crash along Alfred Harrell Highway

According to CHP, Ulloa’s vehicle collided into another vehicle at around 4:30 p.m. Ulloa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 6

Shelly Martinez
2d ago

I’ve only been here in California two year’s and see the death toll of hit and run, intoxication drivers and shootings so unbelievably pathetic and uncalled for in this god forsaken state!!! So SAD!!!😖😪

Reply(2)
2
Related
KGET

Woman killed in Alfred Harrell crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash along Alfred Harrell Highway on Sunday. Eugenia Esperansa Villarreal, 23, was riding in the passenger seat when the car rolled off the road and landed in a ditch along Alfred Harrell Highway near Hart Park, according to California Highway Patrol. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's woman killed in crash Sunday

The Kern County coroner's office identified a woman who died in a crash on Sunday. Eugenia Esperansa Villarreal, 23, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at 8:03 p.m. at the scene of a crash on Alfred Harrell Highway, west of Lily Drive, in Bakersfield. A coroner's office report identified her as...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man killed in shooting on Houchin Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday on Houchin Road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just before 12 p.m., officers were called to the area of Houchin Road and Terrace Way for a report of a shooting. Officers found a man dead at the scene shot at least once.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's man killed in vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died Saturday in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision. James Earl Posey Jr., 55, of Bakersfield, died as the result of injuries he sustained in the collision in the 600 block of Stine Road in Bakersfield. Posey was struck at 8:46 p.m. and he...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Kern County, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's man killed in traffic collision

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed Thursday in a collision. Christopher Ulloa Jr., 21, of Bakersfield, died at 4:33 p.m. Thursday, from injuries sustained in a collision at Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

David Alvarez Arrested after Hit-and-Run on Highway 178 [Bakersfield, CA]

One Killed after Hit-and-Run Collision on Highway 178, Driver Arrested. According to the police, Alvarez drove a pickup truck westbound on Highway 178 last Saturday night. At the same time, a woman driving southbound on Alfred Harrell Highway entered the intersection. As a result, Alvarez struck the woman’s vehicle for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Bakersfield that left one dead. Officers got a call about the incident on the 300 block of Houchin Road near Terrace Way just before noon on Tuesday, according to PulsePoint. Sergeant Robert Pair said the victim is an adult man. Officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating grand theft incident at Old Navy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a theft case at the Old Navy in the 5200 block of Gosford Road. The incident happened May 5.  The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair, in his late 20s and he stands 6 feet tall, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Bakersfield Californian

BPD announces 3 arrests in shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested three men in connection with a May 22 shooting at Pelezzio Reception Venue, according to a BPD news release Tuesday. BPD officials previously reported that two men who refused to be screened for weapons outside the venue at 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Chester Avenue ended up firing several shots into the business, with two others sustaining non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police make arrests in Pelezzio Reception Venue shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue that happened on May 22.  The suspect, Bobby West, 26, is accused of  firing into the venue several times when he refused to be searched by security, according to a press release by the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD K9 Jax will be deeply missed after passing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department mourned the loss of one of its retired K-9s. The department posted on its Facebook page that K9 Jax passed away. Jax and Senior Officer Ashby were partners from July of 2012 until Jax retired in January of 2021. BPD...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGET

Guns seized during probation search of central Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers who searched the home of a youth on probation located two handguns and live ammunition, probation officials said. The search happened Friday at a home in the 300 block of Houchin Road, south of Highway 58 and west of South H Street, officials said. The youth — an age was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Oildale business owners respond following two-alarm fire

Link to Banaceks Bartender’s GoFundMe Below BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Business owners of three Oildale businesses dig through the rubble of their destroyed shops for keepsakes this Tuesday. All of this followed the fire that burned these shops to the ground on Saturday. It started as a brush fire, according to Kern County Fire Department. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Detentions deputy suspected of meth possession at Lerdo Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County detentions deputy was arrested after authorities say she was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence of the drug while at Lerdo Jail. Elizabeth Fernandez, a sheriff’s office employee for 21 years, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing meth into a jail facility and being […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Arrest made in homicide on N. Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An arrest was made last week in a deadly shooting from May 16 near the railroad tracks on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m. on May 16, deputies were called to N. Chester Avenue at Norris Road and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arrest made in deadly Hwy 178 hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run following a crash that killed one person Saturday night at Highway 178 and Alfred Harrell Highway, according to Bakersfield police. The accused driver is identified as David Alvarez, 28. He was arrested and booked Sunday into the Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy