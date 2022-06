We continue to get good news from the Simms Fire southwest of Montrose. According to GMUG Fire Information, the Simms Fire acreage is at 313 acres with 100% containment. That has been the status of the fire for about a week now in the Ouray Ranger District of the Uncompahgre National Forest approximately 15 miles southwest of Montrose. The fire was first reported May 19.

