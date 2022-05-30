ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Works three innings in debut

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sedlock allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings versus the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching Wednesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Chirinos is replacing Adley Rutschman at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,100 salary. Per our MLB...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

A.J. Rose: Waived by Vikings

Rose was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Rose signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings in January, but he will now get claimed by another team, report to the Vikings' practice squad or get released. The move was made to clear up a spot for Albert Wilson, who signed a contract with the team Wednesday. Rose will continue to have to wait for his first opportunity to crack an active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Riding pine Wednesday

Perdomo isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Perdomo is riding an 11-game on-base streak in which he's slashed .250/.302/.350 with a triple, two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Jake Hager will take over at shortstop and bat eighth Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
Cody Sedlock
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Sits due to illness

Pollock didn't play Tuesday in the White Sox's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. In addition to Pollock being under the weather, Van Schouwen relays that ace Lucas Giolito felt congested during his start Tuesday, so a bug could be making its way around the White Sox clubhouse. At this stage, no players have tested positive for COVID-19, but Pollock's ailment has now kept him on the bench for two consecutive games. The White Sox will check back with Pollock and see how he feels when he reports to the ballpark Wednesday before deciding whether to include him in the lineup in advance of the 7:07 p.m. ET opening pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Three hits, two runs in win

Heineman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Heineman rattled off three singles in the contest, and he came around to score on a Tucupita Marcano homer in the second inning and a Bryan Reynolds double in the ninth. This was Heineman's second multi-hit effort in 18 games this season. The catcher has a .222/.263/.278 slash line with no home runs, one RBI, five runs scored and two doubles through 40 plate appearances between the Pirates and the Blue Jays this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Chris Owings starting Monday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Chris Owings as their starting second baseman for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Owings will start at second base and bat ninth for the Orioles Monday while Rougned Odor sits. Owings, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, has just 6 hits in 61...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Orioles#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Drives in pair

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Advances to High-A

Crow-Armstrong was promoted to High-A South Bend on Monday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Crow-Armstrong demolished Single-A pitching through 38 games for Myrtle Beach, slashing .354/.443/.557. He added seven homers and 13 steals, while his 18.0 percent strikeout rate and 12.0 percent walk rate both represented strong marks. He'll face a tougher test at South Bend, but another promotion later in the year can't be ruled out if he continues to find success.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: Two hits, two runs Tuesday

Frazier went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in the victory over the Orioles on Tuesday. Frazier doubled and scored in the second inning before adding a single and scoring again in the following frame. The multi-hit effort extended Frazier's hit streak to five games, going 6-for-21 over those contests. He's now secured at least one hit in seven of his last eight games after going three straight without a base knock.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: On bench Wednesday

Acuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Atlanta hasn't indicated that Acuna suffered any sort of setback with the strained quadriceps that sidelined him for three straight contests last week, so he's likely just getting some routine maintenance Wednesday while the team wraps up its series in Arizona with a day game after a night game. Guillermo Heredia will enter the outfield as a replacement for Acuna, who went 3-for-15 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI while starting each of the previous four contests.
ATLANTA, GA

