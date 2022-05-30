ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Evan Longoria: Homers again Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Longoria went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Reds. Longoria's eighth-inning blast...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Heliot Ramos batting seventh for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ramos will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. Ramos is batting 0.333 this season in 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned in Giants' wild 10-inning win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Curt Casali has promised that his Tom Selleck mustache will not survive once the calendar flips to June. But he might want to reconsider. Casali hit a two-run blast in the top of the 10th to lead the Giants to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Memorial Day. The homer was the fourth of the month for Casali, who has taken over as the primary catcher. It guaranteed that they wouldn't spend the rest of the night thinking about the bottom of the ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Day off Tuesday

Crawford will sit Tuesday against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Crawford finds himself on the bench for just the fourth time all season. He owns a .591 OPS over his last 14 games and has gone hitless in his last two, so it does look as though he could use a day off. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
Reuters

Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs over Brewers

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs bested the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Wisdom’s 11th homer of the season, and it came off Brad Boxberger (1-1), who...
NBC Sports

Casali saves Giants after 'heartbreaking' end to Webb's day

PHILADELPHIA -- When the 10th inning rolled around late Monday afternoon, Curt Casali strolled into the on-deck circle at Citizens Bank Park and looked out at the unfolding situation. The Giants had their free baserunner at second base and Donovan Walton at the plate against a right-handed reliever. Casali heard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Slash
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto starting in place of Cody Bellinger for Dodgers Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Hanser Alberto as a starter after scratching Cody Bellinger for Monday's agme against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alberto will bat ninth and play second base, while Gavin Lux moves to left field and Kevin Pillar moves to centerfield. Alberto has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence already seeing the benefits in having Doug Pederson as a former NFL quarterback

One of the biggest assets toward the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as head coach was the immediate development of Trevor Lawrence. Pederson has already declared the 2022 season is Lawrence's rookie year, having the young quarterback throw everything he learned from his real 2021 rookie season under exiled former coach Urban Meyer out the window.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Produces off bench

Pederson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies in 11 innings. The 30-year-old didn't start against left-hander Ranger Suarez on Tuesday, but he entered as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and provided a pair of insurance runs with his two-run shot in the 11th. Pederson is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak, during which he's gone 11-for-23 with five home runs, 15 RBI and six runs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Camilo Doval: Blows save in extras

Doval was charged with the blown save during Tuesday's 7-4 win against the Giants after giving up an unearned run on a hit over two-thirds of an inning. He had one strikeout and did not walk a batter. The 24-year-old pitched Tuesday for the third straight day and picked up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Reds#Hitting Streak#Baseball#Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

A.J. Rose: Waived by Vikings

Rose was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Rose signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings in January, but he will now get claimed by another team, report to the Vikings' practice squad or get released. The move was made to clear up a spot for Albert Wilson, who signed a contract with the team Wednesday. Rose will continue to have to wait for his first opportunity to crack an active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Riding pine Wednesday

Perdomo isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Perdomo is riding an 11-game on-base streak in which he's slashed .250/.302/.350 with a triple, two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Jake Hager will take over at shortstop and bat eighth Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Out of lineup

Bart will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Bart finds himself on the bench for the third time in the last four games. He's struggled to a .160/.299/.321 line on the year while striking out 44.3 percent of the time. Curt Casali starts behind the plate Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy