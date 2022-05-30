ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Jake Burger: Delivers walk-off single

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Burger went 1-for-5 with a walk and an RBI on Sunday against the Cubs. Burger had an uninspiring...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

ESPN

Burger gets game-winning hit as White Sox beat Cubs 5-4

CHICAGO -- — Jake Burger let in the first run with a costly error. He drove home the last one with a big swing. Burger hit a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox topped the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Sunday in a wild finale to the season series between the crosstown rivals.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs over Brewers

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs bested the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Wisdom’s 11th homer of the season, and it came off Brad Boxberger (1-1), who...
CBS Chicago

Urias homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 7-6 in twinbill opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Monday.With the score 4-4, Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urias Urías hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season.Milwaukee trailed 4-2 before Tyrone Taylor's two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer ied the score on a warm afternoon with the wind...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Takes seat Wednesday

Harrison is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Harrison started in the last three games and went 1-for-11 with a run and two walks. Leury Garcia will take over at second base while Danny Mendick starts at shortstop Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out for Game 2

Ortega is not in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers. Ortega started the first game in center, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, his second of the season, and two runs scored. The outfielder will return to the bench for Game 2, with Clint Frazier, Ian Happ and Nelson Velazquez playing the outfield from left to right, and Frank Schwindel serving as the DH against Milwaukee lefty Aaron Ashby. Ortega should still start frequently against righties.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: On bench against southpaw

Sheets isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Sheets drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts, but he'll get a breather with left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the mound for the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Luis Robert will serve as the designated hitter while Adam Engel takes over in center field.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting again Wednesday

Moncada (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Toronto. The White Sox have thus far resisted placing Moncada on the 10-day injured list, but he'll be on the bench for a fifth consecutive game due to his sore quad. Jake Burger will pick up another start at third base Wednesday while the White Sox continue to evaluate Moncada on a game-by-game basis.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays. Grandal was the White Sox's designated hitter and leadoff man in Tuesday's series opener, but he's on the bench Wednesday following four straight starts. Luis Robert is starting at DH and batting cleanup in his first start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. Jake Burger is batting fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reese McGuire: Gets third straight start

McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. He'll be rewarded with his third start in a row after going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win. Yasmani Grandal is in a 1-for-24 slump at the plate over his last six games and will take a seat Wednesday, but he still looks to be entrenched as Chicago's No. 1 catcher.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia (side) back for White Sox versus Blue Jays

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia (side) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays. Garcia sat out Tuesday's series opener with a bruised side, but he's starting on second base and batting sixth Wednesday. Josh Harrison is idle after starting on second base Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Sits due to illness

Pollock didn't play Tuesday in the White Sox's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. In addition to Pollock being under the weather, Van Schouwen relays that ace Lucas Giolito felt congested during his start Tuesday, so a bug could be making its way around the White Sox clubhouse. At this stage, no players have tested positive for COVID-19, but Pollock's ailment has now kept him on the bench for two consecutive games. The White Sox will check back with Pollock and see how he feels when he reports to the ballpark Wednesday before deciding whether to include him in the lineup in advance of the 7:07 p.m. ET opening pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Drives in pair

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson to 10-Day IL, Luis Robert reinstated

The White Sox placed Tim Anderson on the 10-Day IL with a groin injury on Monday. It’s relatively good news, as some were speculating that the injury could’ve required a lengthier IL stint. In a corresponding move, the team also reinstated Luis Robert from the COVID-19 related injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

White Sox place Tim Anderson on IL (groin)

The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin Tuesday. The White Sox activated outfielder Luis Robert from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding roster move. Anderson injured his groin during Sunday's game and it's not clear how long he will be out. Danny Mendick is replacing Anderson at shortstop and hitting ninth in Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. Yasmani Grandal is covering the leadoff role.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Riding pine Wednesday

Perdomo isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Perdomo is riding an 11-game on-base streak in which he's slashed .250/.302/.350 with a triple, two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Jake Hager will take over at shortstop and bat eighth Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Placed on restricted list

Cease was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the White Sox's three-game trip to Toronto. The move indicates that Cease has declined get vaccinated against COVID-19 and has therefore made himself ineligible to cross the border into Canada. He wasn't going to pitch in this series anyway, as he'd just started Sunday against the Cubs, so he'll be able to rejoin his teammates prior to his next turn in the rotation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Three hits, two runs in win

Heineman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Heineman rattled off three singles in the contest, and he came around to score on a Tucupita Marcano homer in the second inning and a Bryan Reynolds double in the ninth. This was Heineman's second multi-hit effort in 18 games this season. The catcher has a .222/.263/.278 slash line with no home runs, one RBI, five runs scored and two doubles through 40 plate appearances between the Pirates and the Blue Jays this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ

