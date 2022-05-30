100 cars burned in Modesto auto salvage yard fire

MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters say they’ve gained the upper hand on a fire at a junkyard in Modesto. Fire crews will remain out at the business for most of the night, putting out any hot spots and mopping up, according to the Modesto Fire Department. The fire burned Sunday at an auto salvage yard along Crows Landing Road, just south of the Tuolumne River. Firefighters say multiple fire crews were at the scene of the blaze, the smoke from which could be seen from miles away. There were 16 engines, two trucks, one quint, and five chief officers at the fire, according to a Modesto Fire Department spokesperson. A strike team was called up from San Joaquin County to assist with coverage due to the impact the fire has had on firefighting resources. This is an ongoing story

