Modesto, CA

100 cars burned in Modesto auto salvage yard fire

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 100 cars were damaged after...

www.abc10.com

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Motorcycle Accident on State Route 219 in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol reported a serious motorcycle crash on State Route 219 at Carver Road on the night of Sunday, May 29, 2022. The incident was described as a car vs. motorcycle accident that took place around 11:15 p.m. Details on the Serious Motorcycle Crash on Carver Road in...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mustang Sparks Vegetation Fire After Crashing Off Freeway In Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — One man is lucky to be alive after crashing his Mustang along Interstate 5 near the Laguna Boulevard exit in Elk Grove – but his luck doesn’t stop there. The crash sparked a vegetation fire that required a significant response. Crews were able to get the blaze under control under very difficult conditions. The blue Mustang is now torched and totaled. After it crashed, it rolled to a stop at the edge of a dry field in Elk Grove. When it crashed, it initially took out six guard rails posts and then it rolled about 100 feet onto a...
ELK GROVE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Bancroft Avenue [Oakland, CA]

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Bancroft Avenue. Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after receiving reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to preliminary investigations, several vehicles of unknown make or model were traveling eastbound on Bancroft Avenue when they...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Modesto Fire stresses water safety after weekend rescues

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto firefighters are reminding people of the importance of water safety after rescuing six people from the Stanislaus river Sunday near Knights Ferry. “We have definitely seen an increase in numbers of people coming out here,” Joshua Jacobson said. Jacobson, with Sunshine Rafting Adventures, said they launch 70-80 rafts a day […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Contain Fire Burning In El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Firefighters say forward progress on a vegetation fire in El Dorado Hills has been stopped. The fire grew to at least 21 acres near 4203 Town Center Boulevard, according to the El Dorado Hills Fire Department. At one point, firefighters were sheltering in place inside businesses in the area, the fire department says. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma woman dies after being run over by her own car

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A woman in Petaluma who was run over by her own car has succumbed to her injuries, a spokesperson for the Petaluma Police Department announced on Monday. The 72-year-old woman was attempting to stop the roll of her vehicle, which had somehow rolled down her driveway and started down a hill […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Contain Fire At Modesto Junkyard

MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters say they’ve gained the upper hand on a fire at a junkyard in Modesto. Fire crews will remain out at the business for most of the night, putting out any hot spots and mopping up, according to the Modesto Fire Department. The fire burned Sunday at an auto salvage yard along Crows Landing Road, just south of the Tuolumne River. Firefighters say multiple fire crews were at the scene of the blaze, the smoke from which could be seen from miles away. There were 16 engines, two trucks, one quint, and five chief officers at the fire, according to a Modesto Fire Department spokesperson. A strike team was called up from San Joaquin County to assist with coverage due to the impact the fire has had on firefighting resources. This is an ongoing story
MODESTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hang-gliding crash leaves man dead, woman injured in Northern California

MILPITAS, Calif. — A man died, and a woman was critically injured after a Memorial Day hang-gliding excursion turned deadly in Northern California. Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Mercury News that the aircraft used for the outing crashed on the hillsides of the Ed Levin County Park in Milpitas at about noon.
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Man Stabbed; Injuries Are Not Life Threatening

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person was transported to a hospital after suffering injuries from a stabbing. According to a news release from the Stockton Police Department, on May 31, a 43-year-old man was approached by two suspects on the 2500 Block of East Fremont Street, Park District. The two suspects demanded that the victim hand over his property. One of the suspects stabbed the victim, and the other suspect punched him. The victim is expected to recover.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Jimboy’s Employee Suffers Major Injuries In Collision Involving 2 Vehicles

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A crash involving two vehicles in North Highlands left a pedestrian with major injuries, authorities said Monday night. The collision happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Elkhorn Boulevard and Thomas Drive. Both vehicles were traveling toward each other on Elkhorn, the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said. The vehicle traveling eastbound made a left turn attempting to get onto Thomas Drive, then collided with the other vehicle. The collision caused the turning vehicle to go up onto the curb and strike the pedestrian, who is an employee at the Jimboy’s Tacos located at that intersection, CHP said. The pedestrian was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center. Investigators said traffic cameras at the intersection need to be reviewed as both drivers are blaming each other for the collision. Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
sanbenito.com

Hollister man accused of DUI in crash with major injuries

Two people—one from Hollister and one a Gilroy resident—suffered major injuries in a May 27 collision on Highway 25, according to authorities. One of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of the accident about 11:15pm, says a press...
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Police search for missing San Jose man

CORRECTION: This story initially stated Gregory Riedl was last seen at I-880 and Forest Lane. In fact, he was last seen at I-880 and Forest Avenue. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department and California Highway Patrol are searching for a missing man. CHP issued a Silver Alert for Gregory Riedl, 66, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Ramon Man Dead, 3 Children Hurt In Highway 160 Crash Near Sherman Island

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta left one person dead and three children – including two young boys – hurt Sunday night. California Highway Patrol says, around 10:20 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash along Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge. Witness reported that one of the vehicles, a Mazda, was driving recklessly just before it crossed over into the opposite lane. Officers say the Mazda driver was the person pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were in the Mazda – a 15-year-old girl and two boys...
SAN RAMON, CA

