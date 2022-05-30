ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Mother Naomi’s Death: “I Feel So Helpless”

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pj17_0fuXQDMS00

Wynonna Judd on Sunday opened up about the death of her mother and singing partner, Naomi Judd , who died by suicide April 30 following a long struggle with mental health issues.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote about the pain of her mother’s death and her feelings of helplessness. First asking “WHAT DO I KNOW?” — imagining her life coach was asking her that very question — she proceeded to answer it in several ways.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did,” she wrote. “This cannot be how The Judds story ends,” adding a heartbroken emoji.

She also said she was committed to her own “personal healing” and vowed “to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction,” especially for her first grandchild, born April 13.

“I DO know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially,” she added. “I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, ‘Love Can Build a Bridge.’ I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night.”

She added that she won’t hesitate to ask for help if she needs it.

“I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help,” she wrote. “I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing.”

Wynonna’s sister, Ashley Judd , also opened up about Naomi’s death in an interview with Good Morning America earlier this month.

“Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers,” Ashley said. “That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart, and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”

Read Wynonna’s full post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wynonna Judd (@wynonnajudd)

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 17

Guest
2d ago

Make God your anchor, Wynonna, and He will help you always! God bless you! I am praying for YOU, your family, and fans. Develop your faith and God with always be with you! I love very much!

Reply
9
Dee Anton
2d ago

you will make it through this. God is by your side. try to remember the good times you had with your mom and family. you will make it through this.

Reply(2)
8
Janet Morrison Marceau
2d ago

I lost my Mom 6 years ago Christmas day. She was 89 yrs. old and died from a massive heart attack.I realize the circumstances are different but the pain is not. We were best friends and she lived with us for 8 years. I would walk our dogs and wail. Sometimes the guttural sounds frightened me. It is so beyond crying because it comes from your soul. We had some disagreements and I regretted everyone. Just KNOW this. What you are feeling is normal. Don't hold back your tears no matter where they take you.

Reply
7
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile and More Female Country Stars to Join Wynonna Judd on Tour Following Death of Her Mother, Naomi

Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall after the sudden death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd. The mother-daughter duo’s final tour together was scheduled to start in September. But Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna Judd announced at a public memorial that she wanted to continue with the tour.More from The Hollywood ReporterNaomi Judd Celebrated as "Legend Who Left Country Music Better Than She Found It"...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Judd Celebrated as “Legend Who Left Country Music Better Than She Found It” in Memorial Service

Naomi Judd was celebrated with words and soaring music at a public memorial service Sunday that ended with her daughter Wynonna announcing that a tour planned for later this year would go on. “Tonight is a celebration, and at the same time I can’t put into words how devastated I am,” Wynonna Judd said. “I miss her so much.More from The Hollywood ReporterAshley Judd Shares Details Around Mom Naomi's Cause of DeathAshley Judd Honors Her Mother Naomi Judd in Touching Post: "Be Free, My Beautiful Mother"Brandi Carlile Sings "Love Can Build a Bridge" in Tribute to Naomi Judd “After a lot of...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Bo Hopkins
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
George Shapiro
Person
Ashley Judd
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes heartbreaking revelation about her battle with cancer

Hoda Kotb knows only too well the agony of a cancer diagnosis, having battled it herself, and on Wednesday she opened up on Today to share heartbreaking details of her own experience. The mom-of-two was discussing Hilary Duff's new nude photoshoot and they chatted about body acceptance. Hoda then spoke...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#The Judds#Seinfeld
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin Underwent Total Makeover To Avoid $500 Million Divorce? Julia Roberts Reveals Reunion Movie With Gravity Actor Is 'Going To Be Terrible'

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have been keeping details of their marriage under wraps. Amid their successful careers, the couple has been plagued with numerous controversies, including an alleged impending divorce. Distance has been cited as one of the primary reasons why George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are rumored to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
People

Valerie Bertinelli Tells Son Wolf She Wanted to Marry Elton John Before Meeting Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are reminiscing on songs they used to listen to with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The 61-year-old One Day at a Time actress appeared on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack for a sincere discussion about the music she'd play for Eddie, who died at 65 on Oct. 6, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer, during hard times.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy