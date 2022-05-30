ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Celebration for Major Bill White, Memorial Day weekend

By Gurajpal Sangha
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhxe7_0fuXOzn200

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Marine Corps Club held a celebration of life for Major Bill White during Memorial Day Weekend.

Major White was 106 years old when he passed away peacefully in March with his daughter and granddaughter by his side, he was the oldest marine alive at the time.

At the event, his family was given a formal presentation of the flag and members of the club spoke about their first time meeting Major White.

“Major White was introduced to me at a Marine Corp birthday on November 10, 2015 in Rio Vista. And from that day on, I was I was in awe. He was 100 years old, 101. And I was like, wow we have a World War Two veteran, I couldn’t believe it,” said a speaker.

Born on July 31, 1915, in Long Beach, California, White joined the military in 1934 and served for 30 years and was awarded the Purple Heart.

The California native was also a member of the Huntington Beach Police Department in the 1960s.

White made national news two years ago when he asked for 104 Valentine’s Day cards and instead received more than 300,000 handwritten messages.

The Stockton Marine Corps Club said White outlived three wives, the last two of whom died of cancer.

Family members also spoke about Major White’s encouragement to give to others without expecting anything in return.

They also revealed his secret to living long was to just keep breathing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Sacramento hosts California’s shortest State Route

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When construction began on June 20, 1934, the city of Sacramento had no idea that Tower Bridge would become California’s shortest state route at just under .14 miles. In 2010, the California Legislature reinstated State Route 275 as the length of Tower Bridge from the east end of the bridge to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City council votes to repeal anti-cruising ordinance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council voted to repeal the anti-cruising ordinance. The ordinance was first put in place in the 80s to stop cruising through the streets of Sacramento, but, local residents said that times have changed. “Throughout California, you’re seeing the resurgence of the lowrider,” Sacramento resident Adrian Perez said. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City Council to consider striking cruising ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Council will decide on Tuesday if the breaks need to be pumped on a decades-old ban on cruising. Many lowriders are calling for the ordinance to be repealed. Israel Ramirez with the Sacramento Lowrider Commission is going into Tuesday’s meeting with high hopes. “I think we’ve done enough work […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Voter guide created by and for Black women in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — Black voters were called a ‘monolith’ by President Joe Biden while he was campaigning and he ended up apologizing for it, since his comment generalized that one large group of people see political issues the same way. Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with April Jean from the Sacramento Sister Circle, a group of 10,000 Black […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Cancer#Marine Corp
vigourtimes.com

Fullerton man drowns at El Dorado Park in Long Beach on Memorial Day – Orange County Register

A Fullerton man seen going into a lake at El Dorado Park in Long Beach apparently drowned Monday, May 30, with his body found and pulled out of the water later that day. Witnesses reported seeing the man they described as “elderly” go into the lake at about 5 p.m., Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said. It was not immediately clear whether he went into the water on purpose or by accident.
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX40

Freedom’s Heroes wall in Yuba City honors those who have died since 9/11

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Freedom’s Heroes Memorial in Yuba City honors service members who have fallen since 9/11. A Grateful Nation Remembers put up the 21 panels to memorialize the men and women who died during the War on Terror.  “These men and women deserve a place to be remembered and to be […]
FOX40

Sacramento Public Library to provide free meals for kids this summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Tuesday June 14, the Sacramento Public Library is going to provide free meals to kids 18 and under this summer at 13 locations. ‘Lunch at the Library‘ will occur for children while school is out through August 5. Children can receive their meals at 13 library locations on Tuesdays and […]
KABC

Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

COVID-19 rates in Sacramento County high for first time in months

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — COVID-19 rates in Sacramento County are eight times higher than they were in early April, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission is high.   This year for the Memorial Day holiday, not many testing sites were open, and the ones that were open weren’t busy. “In this […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Modesto homeowner dedicates memorial to fallen soldiers

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Lawns around the country are filled with American flags this weekend to remember the fallen, one lawn in Modesto honors the fallen who grew up and went to school there. Every Memorial Day weekend, Dan Joseph brings out the crosses, the names, and the pictures of local men and women who […]
MODESTO, CA
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County events

Listen to rock music and enjoy other popular carnival attractions at Lions Park in Costa Mesa. The carnival will take place on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two SoCal Schools Affected by Threats

Two schools in Southern California are dealing with threats made to their campuses Wednesday morning, forcing one to close and the other to increase security for students, just days before graduation. The person who threatened Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, according to Baldwin Park Police, is a juvenile...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
FOX40

Fallen soldiers honored at Memorial Day ceremony in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Memorial Day remembers those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s freedom. At the New Auburn Cemetery, the community was united as one for Memorial Day to salute our fallen heroes.  The service held was meant to keep the memories of those lost alive. Some family members hold one another […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Zoo welcomes several new animals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced the addition of new animals on its social media accounts — a sloth and Galapagos Tortoises.  One of the the posts includes a video of a sloth already at home in the zoo, hanging by its feet, eating a leaf.  “Welcome to the neighborhood to our three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Firefighters on alert amid Red Flag Warning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters moved fast to extinguish a grass fire off the freeway near Madison Avenue Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday morning, a small brush fire also broke out along the Capital City freeway. A third grass fire broke out Monday evening in a field along northbound Interstate 5 and Laguna Boulevard, all caused […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Former Sacramento fire chief files lawsuit against city

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former Sacramento Fire Chief Gary Loesch filed a lawsuit against the city in response to his termination and an alleged act of retaliation.  Loesch, who became fire chief in 2018, was fired on May 26. According to the claim, the events that led up to his firing began on Jan. 11, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Bear spotted running through Fairfield neighborhood, entering backyard

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department notified the public on Tuesday that a bear was roaming around the area of Hilborn Road and Martin Road. “While bears in and around Fairfield may seem unique, sightings have been happening in the region lately,” the Fairfield Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy