Instant Genius Podcast: The science of dreams, with Sidarta Ribeiro

Prehistoric Planet, BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s breathtaking nature documentary, recently finished its five-night event premiere on Apple TV+. Narrated by David Attenborough, the series follows in the footsteps of other BBC Planet series (Blue Planet, Planet Earth, etc.), in using groundbreaking cinematic technologies to capture the images of the Earth’s most magnificent creatures. Each episode of Prehistoric Planet explores various dinosaur species scattered across a variety of landscapes. Now, this series offers an especially unique foray into nature documentaries because, spoiler alert, dinosaurs are extinct. Prehistoric Planet renders its primeval creatures using the latest advancements in photorealist technology (like those used in The Lion King remake), creating the closest version of prehistoric “reality” ever put to screen. Though the visual effects are cutting edge, the series invokes the enduring nature documentary trope of personifying its animal subjects. And yet, even though the show uses one of the oldest rhetorical strategies for the genre, its personified animals feel vividly novel.

