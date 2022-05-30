ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant Genius Podcast: The science of dreams, with Sidarta Ribeiro

By Jason Goodyer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuroscientist Sidarta Ribeiro joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra. Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to...

TheConversationCanada

Listen to our podcast: Don’t Call Me Resilient – Season 3

Today, we launch Season 3 of Don’t Call Me Resilient, our podcast that takes on systemic racism and the ways it permeates the many moments and systems of our everyday lives. This season we look at our responses to some of the most charged stories of the past two years and we explore what has and hasn’t changed. We’ll tap into our collective despondence but we’ll also celebrate refusal and resistance. We tackle everything from the sounds of protest … to how Islamophobia has been legalized … to a look back one year after the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous...
PC Gamer

AI robot painter holds an exhibition and her art is really cool

Artificial intelligence is playing a huge role in the development of all kinds of technologies. It can be combined with deep learning techniques to do amazing things that have the potential to improve all our lives. Things like learning how to safely control nuclear fusion, or making delicious pizzas. One...
Collider

How ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Revitalizes the Documentary Trope of Personified Animals

Prehistoric Planet, BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s breathtaking nature documentary, recently finished its five-night event premiere on Apple TV+. Narrated by David Attenborough, the series follows in the footsteps of other BBC Planet series (Blue Planet, Planet Earth, etc.), in using groundbreaking cinematic technologies to capture the images of the Earth’s most magnificent creatures. Each episode of Prehistoric Planet explores various dinosaur species scattered across a variety of landscapes. Now, this series offers an especially unique foray into nature documentaries because, spoiler alert, dinosaurs are extinct. Prehistoric Planet renders its primeval creatures using the latest advancements in photorealist technology (like those used in The Lion King remake), creating the closest version of prehistoric “reality” ever put to screen. Though the visual effects are cutting edge, the series invokes the enduring nature documentary trope of personifying its animal subjects. And yet, even though the show uses one of the oldest rhetorical strategies for the genre, its personified animals feel vividly novel.
E! News

And Just Like That Creator Has a "Burning" Passion for "More Che" in Season 2

Watch: "And Just Like That" Fashion Secrets REVEALED. Sorry, haters: Che is here to stay. And Just Like That... showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed season two of the HBO Max series is in the works and will take place three weeks after Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) moves to Los Angeles to be with her lover, nonbinary stand-up comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), who will be a prominent character in the new episodes.
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
IFLScience

Rare Book From 1698 Reveals Belief In Extraterrestrial Life On Saturn And Jupiter

A rare book, written in the 17th century and predicting alien life on Saturn and Jupiter, has been discovered in England – and now it may sell for thousands at auction. Back in the dark ages, things were a lot simpler. Humanity knew its place in the universe, and that place was right in the center, surrounded by the orbiting Sun, Moon, six other planets, and eventually, some kind of large star-flecked dome that held the whole thing like a gigantic snow globe.
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
Indy100

This optical illusion reveals your deepest personality strengths

Optical illusions never get old – and now, a new image is circulating online that apparently reveals your personality strengths. The black and white image looks similar to something out of a children's book, but according to Your Tango, it reveals something much deeper. Before we launch into the three different interpretations, here's the picture to take a good look at. Make a mental note of what you see first – don't panic if you initially see something sinister.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere are your personality strengths, according to what you saw first: The little girl Those...
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Re-Examine Why the Existence of God Can Neither Be Proven Nor Disproven

Science and religion have been largely incompatible for centuries. Recent studies have renewed old debates. This article is free of bias and based on science postings and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, National Academy of Sciences, The Los Angeles Times, Time.com, Pew Research Center, The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, MindMatters.ai, Google.com, and BBC.com.
BGR.com

Scientists grew living cells on a robot skeleton in this eerie experiment

Scientists have discovered a new tissue engineering concept. The science of growing human cells to use in medical treatments is still very young. But scientists have been working hard to come up with new ways to do it effectively. A new method discovered by engineers could improve the quality of tissue engineering by growing it on moving robotic skeletons.
komando.com

Can you find the curved line in this optical illusion? It isn’t easy

Think you have an eye for detail and can spot Waldo in a fraction of a second? Tap or click here for four optical illusions that will test your brain. This next image might keep you guessing. This isn’t one of those “what do you see?” quizzes that rely on your first glance to reveal your personality.
