Audacy's Alternalido playlist for May 29 ft. MXTX, Bostich, and Orion

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with MXTX!

This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, May 29:

Tus Amigos Nuevos – Paraná

Los Cogelones - A Donde Quieres Llegar

Jaze - Cantar Adentro

MXTX (ft Rubén Albarrán and Ramón Amezcua) - Mundo en Extinción

MXTX (ft Golden Hornet, Vórtice Ensamble, Orión García) - Las Barreras

Sault - Don’t Shoot Guns Down

DJ Nu-Mark (ft. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band) - Everybody Everybody

Pramba - Party De Marquesina

Tinariwen - Wallahi La Ar Tansninam

Ismael Rivera – Oriza

Smooth Operator 3000 - El Typo

Vasnessa Zamorra - Malas Amistades

Gravité – Tiempo

Adrian Quesada (ft. Gabriel Garzón-Montano) - El Paraguas

