ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Audacy's Alternalido playlist for May 29 ft. MXTX, Bostich, and Orion

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roSO7_0fuXOMo300

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with MXTX!

This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, May 29:

Tus Amigos Nuevos – Paraná
Los Cogelones - A Donde Quieres Llegar
Jaze - Cantar Adentro
MXTX (ft Rubén Albarrán and Ramón Amezcua) - Mundo en Extinción
MXTX (ft Golden Hornet, Vórtice Ensamble, Orión García) - Las Barreras
Sault - Don’t Shoot Guns Down
DJ Nu-Mark (ft. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band) - Everybody Everybody
Pramba - Party De Marquesina
Tinariwen - Wallahi La Ar Tansninam
Ismael Rivera – Oriza
Smooth Operator 3000 - El Typo
Vasnessa Zamorra - Malas Amistades
Gravité – Tiempo
Adrian Quesada (ft. Gabriel Garzón-Montano) - El Paraguas

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Digital Cover Story: Train Spins Solid Songs Through Ninth Album ‘AM Gold’

Pat Monahan has his own music litmus test: family. “I always start with my family—and obviously my managers and the band to see if they love it. I do need validation, but I’ve already gotten it from the people that are close to me, and now we get to see if anybody else cares.” Another indicator if the music is working is love, and one quote sent to Monahan by his manager said it all: “If you make movies for the box office, you’re dead.”
MUSIC
Variety

Panic! At The Disco Return With New Single, Unveil Track List for ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Panic! At the Disco has debuted new music for the first time since 2018, releasing the first single from their forthcoming seventh studio album, “Viva Las Vengeance” due August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The eponymous title track is an anthemic and upbeat kick-off to the band’s long-awaited new era. The song also received a video supplement, directed by frequent Panic collaborator Brendan Walter (“High Hopes”). In announcing the forthcoming project, the band shared that “Viva Las Vengeance” is a “cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bostich
Person
Rubén Albarrán
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

What's the greatest guitar album of the 60s?

Attention all guitarists! Total Guitar needs your votes to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time. In the coming days, we’ll be focusing on every decade from the 70s through to the 2010s. But first, we go way back in time to the 60s. There are countless classics...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orion#Music Box#Dallas#Subsuelo#Alt 103 7#Alt 94 7#Alt 94 9#Bacao Rhythm Steel Band#Pramba Party#Oriza#El Paraguas#Alt Roots
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
SFGate

Cuco Wants to Hack the Space-Time Continuum on Psychedelic Track ‘Time Machine’

Cuco is doing a little time traveling ahead of his upcoming album, Fantasy Gateway. The Mexican-American singer-songwriter, known for music with a psychedelic kick, has shared his new song “Time Machine,” a dreamy rumination about what it would mean to teleport to the past and change the outcome of a relationship.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
UPI News

Itzy to release new EP 'Checkmate' in July

June 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is gearing up to make its comeback. The K-pop stars shared a schedule for their new EP, Checkmate, on Wednesday. Itzy will release album teasers for Checkmate on June 6, 12, 19 and 26. The group will then share a track list for the EP on June 30 and a title poster July 1.
MUSIC
Billboard

BTS Has April’s No. 1 Tour With Just Four Shows Earning $35.9 Million

The K-pop group's two-weekend run in Las Vegas tops all tours for the month. The biggest tour in April wasn’t even really a tour. Bad Bunny led the February and March charts with 12 and 20 shows, respectively, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra were in two places at once throughout December, performing 71 shows as the month’s top earner. But in April 2022, BTS sets another in a long string of Boxscore records by playing the fewest shows – four, to be exact — for a No. 1 tour since the monthly charts launched in 2019.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ultimate Classic Rock

Skills, ‘Different Worlds': Album Review

There's apparently no shelf life on the melodic hard rock skills that Skills show on Different Worlds, the first album by the label-formed "supergroup." And if that brand of rock is your bag, the 11-track set is prototypical enough to slide in alongside anything by Whitesnake, Dio, Dokken, Scorpions and the rest - even Judas Priest within its 42 minutes. Hell, its cover even looks like a graphic kissin' cousin to Whitesnake's self-titled, multiplatinum 1987 effort.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy