Audacy's Alternalido playlist for May 29 ft. MXTX, Bostich, and Orion
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.
This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .
Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.
This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with MXTX!
This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, May 29:
Tus Amigos Nuevos – Paraná
Los Cogelones - A Donde Quieres Llegar
Jaze - Cantar Adentro
MXTX (ft Rubén Albarrán and Ramón Amezcua) - Mundo en Extinción
MXTX (ft Golden Hornet, Vórtice Ensamble, Orión García) - Las Barreras
Sault - Don’t Shoot Guns Down
DJ Nu-Mark (ft. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band) - Everybody Everybody
Pramba - Party De Marquesina
Tinariwen - Wallahi La Ar Tansninam
Ismael Rivera – Oriza
Smooth Operator 3000 - El Typo
Vasnessa Zamorra - Malas Amistades
Gravité – Tiempo
Adrian Quesada (ft. Gabriel Garzón-Montano) - El Paraguas
