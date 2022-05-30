ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JUCO Day 2

By Derwin Worrell
 2 days ago

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) Day 2 of the JUCO World Series saw #5 Crowder walk it off 5-4 against #6 Central Arizona after a 3-hour weather delay. #7 Cowley eliminated #10Harford, 12-4. And the defending champions #3 McLennan flexed their muscles against newcomer, Snead State, 12-1.

Simms Fire Update

The Simms Fire acreage is currently 313 acres with 100% containment. Storms in the area brought erratic winds, but the fire area did receive some unexpected precipitation on Sunday.
