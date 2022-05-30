ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Ride for Freedom sees bikers converge in Jacksonville

WNCT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolling Thunder's mission is to educate, facilitate...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Memorial Day ceremonies hosted across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several cities across the East hosts Memorial Day Ceremonies on Monday. In Beaufort County, a ceremony will be hosted at Veterans Park at 404 East 4rd Street at 11:00 a.m. The theme of the ceremony is “Lest We Forget”. The Craven County Veterans’ Council...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Save the date! Summerfest 2022 kicks off on June 11, 2022

Kinston’s annual Summerfest kicks off on June 11, 2022 with a concert presented by Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DKR) at Pearson Park. Breadwine and Blooze, the band who performed during last year’s July 4th weekend fireworks display, will return to Kinston for an evening filled with food, vendors, and music.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville church memorial honors Uvalde shooting victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina Christian organizations are continuing to mourn the loss of those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A memorial was up Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. Outside of the church stand 21 empty chairs, 19 small chairs for the children, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Cars
WNCT

Kinston to host the Chitlin Circuit

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to perk up your ears. On Thursday, a dedication ceremony will be held to recognize the role funk music has played. The celebration of the first historic marker to the Birth of Funk Music will be held at 129 N. Queen St. in Kinston from 4-7 p.m. At 4 […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New pool to open in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The City of Greenville is preparing to make a splash later this week when it holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new community pool and renovated Eppes Recreation Center. City officials will gather on Friday, June 3, at 4:00 p.m. to cut the ribbon on the new Greenville Outdoor Aquatics Facility […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Day of giving coming in June to Greenville Country Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jazz and brunch work so well together. On June 26, the East Carolina Ivy Foundation will be holding a Jazz Brunch and Annual Day of Giving at the Greenville Country Club. ECIF is a nonprofit public charity with the mission of “enhancing education, culture, and healthy living” among our citizens. The […]
WITN

Jacksonville elderly man missing for four years

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Four years later and law enforcement officials are still looking for an elderly man with dementia who they say walked away from his home. “Over the past four years police investigators have followed up on every lead they have received, unfortunately none of them have led us to the whereabouts of Mr. Wilson,” Jacksonville police department’s Mike Capps said in part.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bikers#Vehicles#Rolling Thunder#The American Legion
ourstate.com

The Liveaboard Life in Beaufort

Close your eyes and imagine life on a boat. You’re probably envisioning a carefree existence: aquamarine water, tanned skin, pineapple cocktails. And you’re right, but that’s only part of the story. To find out what it’s really like to be a “liveaboard,” lessons of life on the water can be found in Beaufort.
BEAUFORT, NC
coalcitycourant.com

Flags stripped from Kankakee River Bridge in Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the disappearance of the signature American flags that fly on the bridge over the Kankakee River. The Stars and Stripes went missing, either stolen or potentially tossed into the river, just prior to this year’s Memorial Day holiday. Wilmington Police Chief Joe Mitchell...
KANKAKEE, IL
WNCT

New Bern mayoral race headed to runoff

The new Bern mayoral race is headed to a runoff. Officials consider raising Uptown Greenville parking …. UNC Lenoir Minges Wellness Center holding Mental …. As summer begins, US COVID-19 cases six times higher …. Taylor sworn in as interim Swansboro police chief. ‘100 Deadliest Days’ warns of increased risk...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Tractor-trailer crash impacting traffic in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — A semi crash is impacting traffic in an eastern North Carolina community. The westbound lane of Hwy 24 in Morehead City is closed as emergency workers clear the scene of the crash near Gull Harbor. Eastbound traffic is down to one lane.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WNCT

Rubber Duckies UNITE for United Way of Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. — On June 11, rubber duckies will UNITE for United Way during the Duckie Race on the Pamlico, and a Jeep Show & Shine during Summer Festival in Washington. These yellow polymer fowl are flocking together to raise funds for the United Way of Beaufort County. The Duckie Race on the Pamlico duckies […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Salvation Army to distribute food boxes in Down East communities

DOWN EAST — The Salvation Army of Carteret County will host two food distributions in the Down East area during June. Food boxes will be distributed at the following locations:. Trinity United Methodist Church, 1163 Marshallberg Road, Marshallberg, 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 14. Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, 926 Seashore...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville Jaycees to host second annual Squawk ‘N’ Squeal to benefit Third Street Education Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville Jaycees announce the second annual Squawk ‘N’ Squeal plate sale beginning at noon this Saturday at Third Street Education Center in Greenville. The plate sale’s purpose is to raise money for Third Street Education Center, which provides workforce development for the Greenville area, a school for boys that focuses on […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston man dies after stepping in front of car Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A man died this morning after police say he stepped in front of a car Sunday near Grainger Stadium in Kinston. Police said it happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday when 28-year-old, Michael Huston was hit on East Vernon Avenue next to East Street. After the collision, Huston...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Carteret County Health Care Cancer Center honors cancer survivors

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — The Carteret Health Care Cancer Center is hosting a cancer survivor celebration in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day. This Sunday, on the Crystal Coast Lady Ship, you can help honor cancer survivors. There will be food and refreshments, all while sightseeing on the cruise. It is a free event with […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern police investigating homicide at home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police were at a home Wednesday conducting an initial death investigation that has now been classified as a homicide, officials said. WNCT’s Toni Snyder reports the investigation was being held at a home on Rhem Avenue. Lt. Jason Williams said the investigation began Wednesday morning. There were a […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy