City Heights Swim Center reopens in time for summer

By sdcnews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego, CA–San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Council President Sean Elo-Rivera joined community members in an eagerly anticipated ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially reopen the City Heights Swim Center. The pool, which has been closed for more than four years, opened its doors ahead of the summer with...

