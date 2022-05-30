ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Pau Torres’ agents arrive in UK amid United and Chelsea talk

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
What the papers say

Old Trafford looks increasingly as though it could be the new home for Spain defender Pau Torres. Spanish outlet AS quoted the 25-year-old as saying he is “very calm” that the only offer he has in front of him is an unsigned fresh contract from current club Villarreal. But the Mirror, which cites radio station Cadena Ser, says his move to Manchester United has been “discussed and negotiated” with his representatives who travelled to England over the weekend. The centre-back, who was previously targeted for a move to the Red Devils by their former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has also been linked with Chelsea. The Manchester Evening News reports new United boss Erik Ten Hag wants to sign the international “at all costs”.

Southampton and West Ham are keeping their eyes firmly on Red Bull Salzburg’s Junior Adamu, according to the Mail. However, the paper says the Premier League sides will have to compete for the 20-year-old striker, who is valued at around £12million by his club, with Ajax, Hertha Berlin and Red Bull Salzburg also monitoring him.

Could the asking price for Bernd Leno nix his departure from the league? (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Arsenal are understood to be willing to part ways with Bernd Leno this summer. Benfica are interested in the Germany goalkeeper, 30, though the Sun reports the Portuguese outfit are struggling with the Gunners’ £8.5m valuation of him.

The Express says Raphinha, 25, might want to leave Leeds to join “older brother” Bruno Fernandes at United, rather than shifting to Barcelona. The pair played together briefly at Sporting Lisbon and Raphinha has previously admitted to the strong relationship they share.

The first signing of the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea could be Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. The French winger’s contact at the Nou Camp ends in the coming weeks and he is on the verge of signing with the Blues, according to Mirror which cites Mundo Deportivo.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Richarlison: The Mail says Paris St Germain want to sign Everton’s 25-year-old Brazil forward.

Ivan Perisic: Tottenham are edging closer to signing the Croatia winger, 33, from Inter Milan, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea F.C.
