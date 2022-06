In the playoff era of NASCAR racing, it's amazing how dramatically the narrative of a driver's season can turn on a dime. Denny Hamlin could not possibly have had a worse start to 2022. And even after winning at Richmond, he continued to have terrible results with only a single finish inside the top 20 leading into mid-May. But with another win -- this time in the Coca-Cola 600 -- Hamlin is one of only three drivers with multiple victories this year and now sits third on the playoff grid.

