ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

AEW Double Or Nothing Result: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb (AEW Women’s World Championship)

By Bill Pritchard
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunder Rosa is still the AEW Women’s World Champion, defeating Serena Deeb to retain her title at AEW Double Or Nothing. Thunder Rosa made her second title defense against Deeb; check out a full recap from the match courtesy of our live coverage page:. AEW Women’s World Championship:...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

There She Goes: Long Awaited Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW Double Or Nothing

What a twist! There are a lot of ways to present different wrestlers and some of them can involve quite a change. Sometimes these changes are hinted at long in advance but other times you see them come up out of nowhere. Both of them can be equally effective and can open quite a few doors. That was the case this weekend, and now things are are heading in a different direction.
WWE
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Double or Nothing: Two Former WWE Stars Arrive After Jade Cargill Retains

Two former WWE stars made their AEW debuts in a chaotic TBS Title match at AEW's Double or Nothing. While TBS champion Jade Cargill retained against a scrappy Anna Jay, it was the appearance of Stokely Hathaway and Athena that made the match even more memorable. Hathaway seems to be Cargill's new manager, while Athena will almost certainly be Cargill's next challenger.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Results (5/30): Belair Vs. Asuka, Usos Vs. Riddle & Nakamura

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “WWE Raw” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. As of early Monday afternoon, three matches were being promoted for tonight’s show:. “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka. Undisputed...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Thunder Rosa
ComicBook

AEW's MJF Double or Nothing Situation Wound Up Getting Goldberg Trending

MJF's decision to no-show a fan meet & greet on Saturday and get his hands on a plane ticket out of Las Vegas (which he wound up not using) has left fans worried about whether or not he'll still show up for Sunday's match at Double or Nothing against Wardlow. This got fans talking on social media on Sunday afternoon and somehow Goldberg wound up trending as people pointed out that he's technically a free agent and could make for a show-stopping replacement for Friedman.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Double Or Nothing#Combat#Aew Women
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Triple Threat: Three New Stars Make AEW Debuts At Double Or Nothing

Some new names. AEW has had a lot of success during its existence and quite a bit of that has been due to their roster. The company has been able to keep things fresh by bringing in a variety of different wrestlers, many of whom you might have seen before. That was the case this weekend, as AEW brought in three new names, all ow whom you are probably familiar with in some way.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Reveals How Much Cody Rhodes’ AEW Elevator Entrance Costs

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed during a media scrum how expensive the “Cody Elevator” style entrance is for the company, it was used for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s entrance to the ring at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing, and she has since renamed it. Here is what Khan and Cargill said (per Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

8-Year-Old Throws Top WWE Superstar ‘Under The Bus’ On MasterChef Jr.

The Miz may have found the toughest tag team partner of his life on Gordon Ramsey’s FOX reality competition cooking show “MasterChef Junior”. Wrestling Inc. can exclusively share this clip from this Thursday’s WWE themed episode featuring The Miz and his precious eight-year-old cooking partner, Ivy.
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Reveals How A Fellow AEW Star Saved His Life

Chris Jericho has been one of the biggest sports entertainers in the world for three decades, but if not for a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, it might have only been two. On the latest episode of the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, which featured the JAS, Jericho told the...
WWE
ComicBook

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Arrives in AEW During Double or Nothing

Andrade El Idolo interrupted AEW's Double or Nothing broadcast on Sunday night with a special announcement. The former NXT Champion was frustrated that the Andrade Family Office had become a group of losers and that he always hated the name. He decided it was time to bring in a new business partner and his close personal friend, "El Toro Blanco" Rush. El Idolo then posed with the former Ring of Honor World Champion.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Paige VanZant Wins 6 Person Tag Team Match On AEW Debut – Results (Highlights)

American Top Team (Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant) (with Dan Lambert) vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti. Kazarian and Scorpio Sky take to the ring to kick off the match. A quick tag by Kazarian to Sammy, Scorpio tags in Sammy, Kazarian jumps on Sammy and unleashes a flurry of punches before Sammy manages to get up. Ethan gets him with a powerslam. Ethan tags in Scorpio who’s facing off against Kazarian. A big superplex by Kazarian followed by a dropkick from the second rope right to the throat. Sammy throws Scorpio back into the ropes. Tay assists Sammy to land a jumping RKO to Scorpio from the top rope. Kazaria goes for a Russian leg seep and gets Scorpio in a headlock. Scorpio connects with a huge shot to send Kazarian down. Scorpio tags in Paige VanZant while Conti steps in as the opponent. Paige lands a backsuplex followed by a handstand back elbow. Paige with a body shot to Sammy and a tilt-a-whirl DDT on the button. Paige connects with a drop-toll hold on Sammy’s crotch. Paige lands a Michinoku driver onto Tay who fires back with a judo throw and three big boots to Paige in the corner. A face buster by Tay with his knee to Paige. Tay continues brawling with Paige while Sammy does the same with Kazarian. Scorpio lands a jumping cutter. Kazarian goes for a jumping DDT to Scorpio. Kazarian connects with another jumping cutter to Scorpio. Sammy mistakenly superkicks Conti. Kazarian launches Sammy over the top rope. Scorpio lands the TKO onto Kazarian for the pinfall victory.
WWE
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Wants Adam Pearce To Go Up Against Brock Lesnar

During a recent interview with Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Sonya Deville was asked who she would like to see Adam Pearce wrestle in WWE. Here is what she said (per Fightful):. “I would love to personally get my hands on him, just from all the crap he’s put...
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Pulled From TV

It’s been a big weekend for All Elite Wrestling as the Double or Nothing pay-per-view aired live on Sunday night. However, on Saturday fans were talking about the fact that MJF no showed a meet and greet, and there was a lot of talk about his status with AEW. MJF did show up for his match with Wardlow at Double or Nothing, but after the show Tony Khan noted that he would not be commenting on the MJF situation.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Status Of Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Contracts

It has been fifteen days since Naomi and Sasha Banks took off before “WWE Monday Night Raw” hit the airwaves, and since then WWE has suspended the duo indefinitely, removed their merchandise from WWE Shop, and condemned them in a statement for no-showing an advertised match. And if one is thinking things could be smoothed over soon, a new report is here to throw cold water on that.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Set For AEW Dynamite Return

Sometimes he’s John Morrison, other times he’s Johnny Superstar, and on the rarest occasion down in Mexico, you’ll see him as Johnny Caballero. Tonight, however, John Hennigan will once again be known as Johnny Elite. As announced by AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan this afternoon on...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy