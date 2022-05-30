ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Colombia's Petro: firebrand former rebel vows profound change

By Luis Jaime Acosta
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vN6Oa_0fuXC6cq00
Colombian left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro of the Historic Pact coalition reacts during his arrival for a televised debate at the Caracol channel, in Bogota, Colombia May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

BOGOTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Gustavo Petro, who topped voting tallies with 40.8% in Colombia's first round of presidential elections on Sunday, has said his political awakening came when he watched his father weep over the death of Argentinian revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara.

The 62-year-old senator and former mayor, who was part of the M-19 guerrilla group in his youth, hopes to sway millions in a June second round to become Colombia's first leftist leader in decades.

Petro, who is running for president for the third time, has rejected populist characterizations of him by critics and attracted support on his generous social spending promises. read more

His potential administration "is not a minority oligarchy governing Colombia, it's a multicolor democracy," Petro told a recent rally. "We cannot allow it to slip between our fingers."

Standing between Petro and the presidency is eccentric business magnate Rodolfo Hernandez, who unexpectedly took 28.2% of votes on Sunday.

Hernandez, who already has the backing of third-place candidate Federico Gutierrez and probably many of his supporters, will likely be a tough challenger for Petro.

Surveys ahead of the first round showed the two men just points apart in a second vote.

In historically conservative Colombia, many are concerned about a potential victory by Petro, who first gained national recognition with impassioned congressional speeches about corruption and violence committed by right-wing paramilitary groups and their political allies.

The candidate wants to hike taxes on owners of large tracts of unproductive land and begin to wean Colombia off income from oil and coal, which he has described as poisons comparable to cocaine, perhaps Colombia's top illegal export.

While Petro was never a combatant in the M-19, which in 1985 took top judges hostage in a confrontation that left almost 100 dead, his years in the movement still leave him open to attacks by opponents, who have also belittled his taste for designer shoes.

His 2011 election as mayor of capital Bogota was seen by many as proof that rebel movements like the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) could transition to politics.

The FARC laid down their arms under a 2016 peace deal. Petro has said he will fully implement that accord if elected and seek the demobilization of the still-active ELN rebels.

Petro, a father of six, has also pledged low-cost loans for small businesses, free public university education and a redistribution of pensions. He also plans a shift in Colombia's relationship with top ally the United States, away from anti-narcotics policy and toward the fight against climate change. read more

Petro has promised not to expropriate assets and scoffed at critics' comparisons of him to deceased Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and successor Nicolas Maduro.

Though left-wing parties won some 50 seats in Congress in March legislative elections, he would likely be unable to pass major reforms without support from centrist parties. read more

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexico threatens to boycott Americas summit unless Biden allows Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to attend

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday that he is prepared to boycott the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles if the US excludes Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela — a move that could throw the event into disarray. “If they exclude, if not all are invited, a representative of the Mexican government is going to go, but I would not,” Mr López Obrador said during his daily news conference.His announcement sets up his country in a standoff with its northern neighbour. US Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols has said that the three countries in question,...
IMMIGRATION
Vice

Colombian Narco-Guerrilla Reportedly Killed in Venezuela

A top rebel leader in Colombia who’s designated a terrorist in the U.S. and an alleged drug trafficker, was just killed in neighboring Venezuela, according to the Colombian government. Miguel Botache Santillana, known as Gentil Duarte, was the leader of a faction of the now-demobilized guerrilla group the Revolutionary...
AMERICAS
AFP

US will 'absolutely not' invite Venezuela's Maduro to summit

The United States said Thursday it will not invite representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro or Nicaragua to next month's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, despite Mexican-led threats to boycott if they and Cuba are excluded. But Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist, has threatened to boycott the summit if the United States does not invite all countries, although his foreign minister could still come.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso hits 5-week high amid presidential race

* Colombia leftist Petro goes to second round with Hernandez * Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April * Dollar slides as Fed bets ease (Adds comments; updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal May 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso jumped to its highest level in five weeks on Monday after results from the first round of presidential elections showed leftist Gustavo Petro rising on top against businessman Rodolfo Hernandez. The peso gained 3.4% against the dollar, clocking its best one-day percentage gain since December 2014. The U.S. and Colombian stock markets were closed on Monday. On Sunday, Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He will face Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19. "The vote was a major repudiation of the pro-business governments that have governed Colombia for the past two decades," economists at Capital Economics wrote in a client note. "Investors seem to have welcomed the result. Hernández is seen as having the best chance of defeating Petro and avoiding a shift to the left." The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth. The peso advanced 0.2%, supported as crude prices hit their highest level in more than two months and as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020. "Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story. They've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The dollar index slid 0.4% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. The Brazilian real reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey. The Russian rouble rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account. South Africa's rand firmed 0.6%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2001 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1065.80 2.17 MSCI LatAm 2459.27 -1.13 Brazil Bovespa 110905.03 -0.93 Mexico IPC 52149.34 -0.6 Chile IPSA 5384.64 -0.04 Argentina MerVal 93195.86 -0.52 Colombia COLCAP 1532.31 1.57 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7531 -0.01 Mexico peso 19.5390 0.13 Chile peso 830.9 -0.60 Colombia peso 3792.95 3.52 Peru sol 3.685 0.14 Argentina peso (interbank) 120.0000 -0.37 Argentina peso (parallel) 204 1.23 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farc#Argentinian
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Tampa Bay Times

Biggest wave of Cuban migrants into US since 1980 is driving policy changes

About 115,000 Cubans — more than one percent of the island’s population — have left their homeland fleeing poverty and repression and reached the U.S. in the past seven months, a mass migration wave on a scale not seen in four decades that has prompted recent changes in U.S. policy and provided the Cuban government an escape valve following unprecedented protests last year.
IMMIGRATION
Vice

Despair, Disbelief in the Philippines as Dictator’s Son Nears Presidency

If partial, unofficial poll results are accurate, more than half of Filipino voters have chosen a former dictator’s son as their new president for the next six years. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, scion of the family who’ve become synonymous with lavish excess propped up by corruption, violence and human rights abuses, leads the count following a successful campaign built on disinformation and alliances with key power brokers. This includes running with outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara, who is also poised to win the vice presidency.
POLITICS
Reuters

Kremlin eyes political prize in rubble of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - The capture of a sleepy Soviet-era factory town in Ukraine's industrial heartland has become the focus of Russia's invasion as President Vladimir Putin seeks to rebuild momentum after a failed attempt to take the capital Kyiv. read more. If Russia can capture Sievierodonetsk, and its...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy