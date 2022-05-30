ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Beavers fall to Stanford in Pac-12 Championship game

By Julian Mininsohn
kezi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottsdale, ARIZ. -- Oregon State falls to Stanford in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament Championship Game, 9-5. Stanford scored two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to break...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 1

Related
Emerald Media

Oregon baseball selected as No. 2 seed in Louisville Regional

Oregon baseball is headed to the Louisville Regional this weekend as the No. 2 seed. The placement was announced Monday morning in the NCAA Selection Show. “Great opportunity,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “Looking forward to getting on the field again today with our guys to help get them prepared for the regional, for sure. Excited.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
kezi.com

Beavers earn No. 3 overall seed

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball earned the No. 3 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. This is the ninth time Oregon State will host a regional. The Beavers will open play against New Mexico State, the fourth seed in the regional, at 7 p.m. Friday in Corvallis. The...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Baseball to host NCAA Regional

CORAVLLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State Baseball has been selected as one of 16 teams to host the 2022 NCAA Regionals. The NCAA Regionals will be played Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6 at Goss Stadium. This is the ninth time Oregon State will host an NCAA Regional (2005, 2006,...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Oregon State is No. 3 seed in NCAA baseball playoffs

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.MONDAY, MAY 30 Beaver baseball — Oregon State (44-15) is the No. 3 seed in the NCAA baseball playoffs. The Beavers are hosting a regional for the ninth time, and fourth time since 2017 season. The NCAA Corvallis Regional gets underway Friday, June 3, and continues (if necessary) through Monday, June 6. The Beavers open Friday against New Mexico State (24-32), and Vanderbilt (36-21) and San Diego (36-18) also play Friday. Oregon plays in the Louisville Regional. The Ducks (35-23) play Michigan on Friday; host Louisville plays...
SEATTLE, WA
beachconnection.net

'All or Nothing' Meteor Event Possible Tonight, Tues; Oregon, Washington Coast

(Portland, Oregon) – Tonight and tomorrow night there's a unique possibility in the skies above Washington and Oregon: a meteor shower that is either a meteor storm or it's a total bust. According to NASA astronomers, the Tau Herculids may fire off as much as one one hundred or more per hour (maybe even up around 1,000 per hour), or it will be nothing at all. (Above: Cannon Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Western Oregon University appointing new president, former pick backs out

Western Oregon University announced Tuesday that its board of trustees plans to appoint a new university president next week, after they already named a different person president a little over a month ago. The WOU Board had initially appointed Sukhwant Jhaj as the new president last month, but, according to...
PORTLAND, OR
naturalresourcereport.com

Safron growing in Oregon?

A former skateboarder descended from Cherokee and Grand Ronde grandmothers grows the world’s most expensive spice in a community northwest of Portland. Tanya Golden of North Plains set up Golden Tradition Saffron in 2018 two 30-foot-by-95-foot greenhouses on her parents’ property, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. She obtained grants from the Native American Youth Association Microenterprise Program and the US Department of Agriculture. She also took out a loan, which she has since paid off with proceeds from the harvest of the yellow spice, known as red gold because of its high cost per ounce.
kptv.com

TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance at event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TEDx Portland apologized after organizers invited Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Betsy Johnson as a surprise interview guest. TEDx took place at the Moda Center Saturday. Johnson, a former Democrat, is running as an Independent against Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. The TED Foundation is a...
kptv.com

The Vanport Flood: it happened 74 years ago today

74 years ago today, what was once Oregon’s 2nd largest city was erased from the map in hours. If you’ve never heard of the Vanport Flood, read on…it only happened 5 miles from downtown Portland. I love weather AND history, so I find this flood fascinating, especially...
beachconnection.net

Head-Scratching Finds Between Florence and Yachats, Surreal Oregon Coast Science

(Yachats, Oregon) – That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy