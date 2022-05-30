Beavers fall to Stanford in Pac-12 Championship game

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.MONDAY, MAY 30 Beaver baseball — Oregon State (44-15) is the No. 3 seed in the NCAA baseball playoffs. The Beavers are hosting a regional for the ninth time, and fourth time since 2017 season. The NCAA Corvallis Regional gets underway Friday, June 3, and continues (if necessary) through Monday, June 6. The Beavers open Friday against New Mexico State (24-32), and Vanderbilt (36-21) and San Diego (36-18) also play Friday. Oregon plays in the Louisville Regional. The Ducks (35-23) play Michigan on Friday; host Louisville plays...
