Beavers fall to Stanford in Pac-12 Championship game

A former skateboarder descended from Cherokee and Grand Ronde grandmothers grows the world’s most expensive spice in a community northwest of Portland. Tanya Golden of North Plains set up Golden Tradition Saffron in 2018 two 30-foot-by-95-foot greenhouses on her parents’ property, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. She obtained grants from the Native American Youth Association Microenterprise Program and the US Department of Agriculture. She also took out a loan, which she has since paid off with proceeds from the harvest of the yellow spice, known as red gold because of its high cost per ounce.

2 DAYS AGO