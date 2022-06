PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some KDKA team members took the time on Sunday to remember Lt. Michael Murphy, a fallen Navy SEAL.

It's called the Murph Challenge -- a workout done across the country each Memorial Day weekend.

KDKA's Briana Smith and Royce Jones were among other team members to partake in the challenge.

The workout consists of a 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another 1 mile run.