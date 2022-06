It's been an active night for AEW at Double or Nothing, especially towards the end of the TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay. The match was hard-fought but Cargill ended up continuing her undefeated streak and retaining her Championship. Then all chaos broke loose when Stokely Hathaway came down the ramp and stood in Cargill's corner alongside The Baddies. Anna Jay and Kris Statlander were out in the ring too, and they were soon joined by Athena, joining Hathaway as new All Elite Wrestling signings. As you might imagine, fans were hyped for the debuts of both former WWE stars, and we've collected some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO