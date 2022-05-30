ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Arts Beat: Opera star will headline gala at Mahaiwe in Great Barrington

By Mark G. Auerbach
 2 days ago
Renée Fleming, the award-winning opera, musical theater and concert star, headlines the Mahaiwe Center for the Performing Arts’ 2022 Gala, July 30, at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington. Honored with four Grammy awards and the National Medal of Arts, she has sung on momentous occasions from the Nobel...

