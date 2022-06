Crunchy nuts transformed into a sugar rush. It's no wonder peanut brittle has nut lovers and food enthusiasts across the world saying, "more, please!" It's thought that peanut brittle was first made fortuitously at the end of the 19th century when a New England woman botched her would-be taffy recipe and has been used as both a holiday and anytime treat ever since (per kitchn). This candy has been delighting so many for so long that it's even earned its own national day (via National Day), so it's only natural that you might want to try your hand at making some.

