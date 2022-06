The Houston Astros will take on the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make an Astros-Athletics prediction and pick. These teams have pretty much had opposite seasons. The Astros, to no one’s surprise, have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season. They are currently the owners of a 31-18 record, one of the best marks in the league and easily the best in their division. The Athletics, on the other hand, haven’t had any sort of the same success. They’re one of the worst teams in the league with a 20-31 record. Oakland is already 12 games back of first place, and it’s likely that the deficit continues to increase throughout the season.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO