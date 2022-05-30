Chef Maynard Llera Launching His Own Restaurant in Melrose Hill

A brand new fast casual Filipino restaurant called Kuya Lord is making its long-awaited debut in Melrose Hill , located at 5003 Melrose Ave .

Owner Maynard Llera has spent years making a name for himself from pop-ups from his garage in La Cañada Flintridge. Now, Llera is getting ready to finally debut his first storefront in the former home of Viet on Melrose sometime next month, according to Eater LA . Kuya Lord will focus on catering and large-format takeout while also having something for those passing by and solo diners. Despite the focus away from customers, the new 21-seat restaurant will serve as an extension of Llera’s garage with a bigger kitchen.

Llera has worked his way up to chef-owner by working in some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. Before committing to his own restaurant, he worked as the opening sous chef of Bestia, followed by the executive chef of the H.Wood Group. When Kuya Lord opens in June, guests can expect grilled yellowtail collar, rotisserie chicken, garlicky prawns, Lechon, and other Filipino dishes. The restaurant will open slowly before ramping up to more service throughout the day with the same takeout trays that made Llera well-known.

“Originally, I was planning to do a Filipino noodle shop,” Llera tells Eater LA. “But because of what I did in my house, I think I found a niche. I’ll have a regular menu of noodles, rice bowls, and of course lechon, and I’ll do specials like once or twice a week, just to show more Filipino dishes. I want to keep it interesting. I think that’s how I want people to know us.”