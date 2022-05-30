ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chef Maynard Llera Launching His Own Restaurant in Melrose Hill

By Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 2 days ago

A brand new fast casual Filipino restaurant called Kuya Lord is making its long-awaited debut in Melrose Hill , located at 5003 Melrose Ave .

Owner Maynard Llera has spent years making a name for himself from pop-ups from his garage in La Cañada Flintridge. Now, Llera is getting ready to finally debut his first storefront in the former home of Viet on Melrose sometime next month, according to Eater LA . Kuya Lord will focus on catering and large-format takeout while also having something for those passing by and solo diners. Despite the focus away from customers, the new 21-seat restaurant will serve as an extension of Llera’s garage with a bigger kitchen.

Llera has worked his way up to chef-owner by working in some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. Before committing to his own restaurant, he worked as the opening sous chef of Bestia, followed by the executive chef of the H.Wood Group. When Kuya Lord opens in June, guests can expect grilled yellowtail collar, rotisserie chicken, garlicky prawns, Lechon, and other Filipino dishes. The restaurant will open slowly before ramping up to more service throughout the day with the same takeout trays that made Llera well-known.

“Originally, I was planning to do a Filipino noodle shop,” Llera tells Eater LA. “But because of what I did in my house, I think I found a niche. I’ll have a regular menu of noodles, rice bowls, and of course lechon, and I’ll do specials like once or twice a week, just to show more Filipino dishes. I want to keep it interesting. I think that’s how I want people to know us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmQsE_0fuX62cx00
Photo: Official

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Classic Santa Monica Restaurant Izzy’s Deli Has Closed Permanently

Izzy’s Delicatessen in Santa Monica, located on the corner of 15th and Wilshire, and one of the last remaining Jewish delis in the seaside city, has closed for good, reports the Santa Monica Observer. The former 24/7 restaurant now has “For Lease” signs posted, with a real estate agent confirming to the Observer that the space is up for $25,000 a month. Shuttered since November 2020 to undergo renovations, Izzy’s promised customers with signs strewn across the front that it would reopen in June.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Randy’s Donuts celebrates grand opening of new Burbank location

Randy’s Donuts is opening a brand new location for hungry customers to enjoy in Burbank Wednesday morning. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening and early-arrivers can get a free glazed donut between 6 a.m. and noon, Randy’s posted on its Instagram page. The new shop is located […]
BURBANK, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie

There’s a gorgeous new store in the NoHo Arts District – The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie!. The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie owner Leriza Reyes developed an incredible wholesale seafood business supplying the finest restaurants and hotels in Los Angeles over the last 20 years with her late husband Andy. Their dream was always to have their own retail outlet to complement their already established business. However, when Andy passed away, Leriza was determined to honor him by creating the store they had always wanted. Lucky for us, she chose NoHo!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
La Canada Flintridge, CA
City
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
discovering-la.com

Ojiya Delivers Solid Japanese Comfort Food In Torrance

I grew up in LA’s Westside, and during that time, restaurants that featured Japanese comfort food were plentiful. These family-oriented restaurants featured teriyaki, pork tonkatsu, udon, tempura, and sashimi. Most of these restaurants have vanished because the children don’t carry it forward. Ojiya is one such restaurant and has been going strong since 2003.
TORRANCE, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Soup dumplings at Tasty Noodle House in LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those hankering for soup dumplings know the best are found in the San Gabriel Valley, where dozens of restaurants representing many Chinese cuisines line block after block. Hunanese establishments adjoin Sichuan restaurants. Noodle specialists occupy the same strip mall as Hainan chicken rice masters. Dim sum halls draw weekend crowds so […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Executive Chef#Melrose Ave#Collar#Food Drink#His Own Restaurant#Filipino#Eater La#Bestia#Lechon
travelagewest.com

Fairmont Century Plaza Offers One of the Biggest Hotel Spas in L.A. — And This Unique Treatment

There are many treats contained in the 14,000-square-foot Fairmont Spa Century Plaza, Los Angeles County’s newest and most innovative wellness center. But before engaging in a massage, a body treatment or a sweat session in the hammam, the spa’s therapists recommend that guests warm up with its biohacking program, created in partnership with Dr. Oz Garcia, a nutritionist and anti-aging expert to the stars.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
multihousingnews.com

MG Properties Expands Southern California Footprint

Institutional Property Advisors arranged the sale of the recently completed community. MG Properties has acquired Evolve South Bay, a 300-unit Class A community in Carson, Calif., from MBK Rental Living. Freddie Mac provided the financing, and the sale was arranged by Executive Managing Director Brian Eisendrath and Senior Managing Director Cameron Chalfant of Institutional Property Advisors.
CARSON, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Single tickets on sale for La Mirada shows

LA MIRADA – Single tickets are now on sale for the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts’ 2022-23 season calendar. The season includes performances of “Young Frankenstein,” “A Few Good Men,” “Grease,” “The King and I,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
LA MIRADA, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
165
Followers
58
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy