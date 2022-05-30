ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Paul McCartney Seems to Show Support for Johnny Depp at Orlando Concert

By Miami Standard News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul McCartney Showing Support for Johnny Depp??? Plays Clip of Him at Concert. Paul McCartney either took a position in the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard saga — possibly a pro-JD one — OR … he’s just playing a tune/music video that happens to feature the...

Vice

Johnny Depp Played a Random Gig in England While Waiting for Trial Verdict

Johnny Depp has marked the end of his seven-week defamation trial by performing at a gig in Sheffield. The 58-year-old surprised fans at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday night when he joined rock musician Jeff Beck on stage to perform several covers, including Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On” and John Lennon’s “Isolation”.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp thrills fans with surprise performance at Jeff Beck concert in England before meeting them outside venue after flying in straight from $100m libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp left his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard and jetted to England where he surprised concertgoers by performing with Jeff Beck at the guitar legend’s show on Sunday. Depp spent Sunday night onstage after apparently flying straight to Sheffield City Hall to rock with Beck, performing a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance at Jeff Beck Concert in England

Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots over the weekend, two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to multiple posts on social media and videos shared online, the actor surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert Sunday in England. Depp hit the stage with his guitar alongside Beck at the show, which took place in Sheffield, to perform their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 song, according to reports. They also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”More from The Hollywood ReporterKevin...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kate Moss Supports Johnny Depp At His London Concert After Testifying In Amber Heard Trial

Kate Moss was seen leaving her ex, Johnny Depp’s, May 31 concert at Royal Albert Hall, in photos that you can see here. The model was glowing and fresh-faced as she rocked an all-black ensemble to support Johnny during his performance. She was escorted out of the venue by security after reportedly spending some time with Johnny backstage at the event. Kate and Johnny dated for three years from 1994-1997 before breaking up, but have remained on amicable terms.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Surprising reason Johnny Depp WON'T be in court when trial verdict is read

After weeks of high drama and intense media scrutiny, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard await the jury's verdict in their defamation case. The closing arguments were delivered on Friday after which the seven jurors were instructed to begin their legal deliberations. WATCH: Inside Johnny Depp's family life. A...
FAIRFAX, VA
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's modest childhood home in Florida revealed

Johnny Depp's troubled childhood has been mentioned on several occasions throughout his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, with the actor citing emotional and physical abuse from his mother as one of the reasons for his substance abuse as an adult. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was born in Kentucky...
MIRAMAR, FL
EW.com

Johnny Depp will not return to the stand in Amber Heard trial after all

Amber Heard's defense will not call Johnny Depp back to the stand during the defamation trial after all. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was scheduled to return to the witness stand during the sixth and final week of the highly-publicized trial on Monday. "Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish," a Heard source told EW of the decision. "Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there's no reason to believe it would be any different now."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Eve Barlow Recently Shaded Johnny Depp for His Performance With Jeff Beck

Amidst the wave of hatred that Amber Heard has received online during the trial between her and Johnny Depp, there are still a few voices out there who are coming to her defense. Recently, the singer Eve Barlow took to Twitter to go after Depp, who recently appeared on stage at a Jeff Beck concert and performed a song with him. The comment led many to wonder how Eve may be connected to Amber Heard.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Product#Hair Conditioner#Hair Breakage#Show Support#Tmz#Pmc
The Independent

Johnny Depp joins Jeff Beck for surprise Sheffield performance as Amber Heard trial jury deliberates

Johnny Depp turned up to perform alongside Jeff Beck in Sheffield on Sunday (29 May), following the closing arguments in his $50m defamation trial against Amber Heard. Jurors began deliberation on the lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife last week, after the actors’ attorneys delivered their closing arguments at the district court in Virginia’s Fairfax County. Depp is suing Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” While Depp was not named in the...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

I Know What So Many People See in Johnny Depp

When I think about the many women who have thrown very vocal support behind Johnny Depp as his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, winds to a close, I’m reminded of a joke shared among my closest female friends. Too often, in the course of our adult lives, we have, or have spoken with other women who have, rationalized not leaving a problematic male partner. The defense is always roughly the same: “You don’t know him like I do.” What’s funny about this? Mostly nothing, but mocking the reality that so many of us have struggled to leave these relationships offers a touch of levity in the face of the crushing weight of bad men in our lives. (Update, June 1, 3:32 p.m.: The jury found that Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $15 million. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.)
CELEBRITIES
