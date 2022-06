CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Monday that people who come across young animals outdoors should leave them alone and maintain distance. “Newborn wildlife is one of the best parts of springtime in Wyoming,” Will Schultz, biologist with Game and Fish, said. “But please view animals from a distance and do not pet or pick them up. With all animals, the first few weeks of life are the most critical in determining their survival, and interference from humans can most definitely put their lives at risk.”

