As parents, community members and school staff grieve in the wake of yet another school shooting in America, those not immediately involved in the tragedy that left 19 children and two teachers dead at an elementary school in Uvalde found themselves turning to their elected officials and rallying around the seemingly simple request: do something.US President Joe Biden, who only a week before the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School travelled to Buffalo, the site of another deadly mass shooting, offered a sharp rebuke of his country’s gun control policies. Delivering a damning speech, the president called on Congress...

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO