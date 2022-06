Douglas Wayne Carmichael passed away on May 22, 2022, in Hays, Kansas at the age of 60. He was born on April 15, 1962, in Hays, Kansas to Wayne and Lynn (Amos) Carmichael. He was united in marriage on August 3, 1990, in Hays, to Andrea Dome. They were married for 30 years. The couple was blessed with two children: Katie and Jessie.

