Multiple assault charged lodged in Martin County

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:

May 16

Littering was reported on Edmondson Rd. in Oak City.

False pretense/swindle/ confidence game was reported ay 3422 Smithwick Creek Rd. in Williamston.

Identity theft, wire fraud, obtaining property by false pretense was reported in several locations in Everetts.

Assault on a female was reported at 1600 East Railroad St. #9 in Robersonville.

May 17

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Simple Assault and assault on a female was reported at 3132 Everetts Rd. in Williamston.

May 19

All other offenses was reported at 24565 NC 903 in Robersonville.

Assault on a female was reported at 1563 Campbell Hill Rd. in Williamston.

May 20

Simple assault was reported at 7898 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.

Child support was reported at Quality Inn in Williamston.

Injury to personal property was reported at 3524 Poplar Point Rd. in Williamston.

May 22

Assault on a female was reported at 1060 Abbitt Rd in Williamston.

Damage to real property and damage to personal property was reported at 1657 Hwy 125 in Oak City.

Larceny chose in action, forging an endorsement on checks and securities and attempting uttering forged instrument was reported at 1081 Swan Lane in Jamesville.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

May 17

Corwyn Monta Smith was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.

May 20

Lakisha Renee Bullock was charged with simple assault.

Jesse Jermone Wilson was charged with child support.

May 22

John Burton Parker Kidwell Jr. was charged with simple assault on a female.

Williamston Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:

May 16

Fail to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Fail to Appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Assault on a female and probation violation was reported at State Employees Credit Union in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 521 East Church St. in Williamston.

May 17

Larceny of firearm was reported at 305 East Simmons St. in Williamston.

Fail to appear and probation violation was reported at 110 Hunter St. in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 201 Gatling St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Main St. near Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.

Damage to person property was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

May 18

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 605 East Blvd. In Williamston.

Breaking and entering was reported at 334 Slade St. in Williamston

Warrant Service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 226 North Park Ave. in Williamston.

May 19

Call for service was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Intoxicated and disruptive in public, indecent exposure and simple assault was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.

Counterfeiting and obtain property by false pretense was reported at 301 West Blvd. In Willimaston.

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury was reported at Willow Acres PVA in Williamston.

Assault was reported on Washington St. near Pearl St. in Williamston.

May 20

Fail to appear was reported at 1902 West Main St. in Williamston.

May 21

Speeding at elude arrest was reported at US 64 Bypass East Bound Exit 514 in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at 113 Roberson St. in Williamston.

Hit and run – property damage only. Resist, delay, obstruct and driving while license revoked was reported at East Main St. near River Rd. in Williamston.

May 22

Assault on a female was reported at 115 Thelma St. in Williamston.

Assault by pointing a gun was reported at 102 East Blvd. In Williamston.

Communicating threats was reported at 116 Willow Acres in Williamston.

Possession of less than half ounce of marijuana was reported at Melbourne Ave. near Little St. in Williamston.

May 23

Injury to personal property was reported at 202 Peaks St. in Williamston.

Driving while impaired and driving while license revoked was reported at 600 Warren St. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:

May 16

Michael O’Brian Perry Peele was charged with fail to appear.

Daquante Jayquan Wiggins was charged with assault on a female and probation violation.

Timothy Willis Turner was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

May 17

Lamone Montya Harrison was charged with fail to appear and felony probation violation.

Marvin Baxter Thompson Jr. was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

May 18

Karen Swain Whitfield was charged with larceny.

Gregory Earl Bond Jr. was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

May 19

Bryan Keith Bryant was charged with intoxicated and disruptive in public and indecent exposure.

Donovan Caleal Brown was charged with second degree trespassing.

May 21

Rahim Tayvaughn Wiggins was charged with fail to appear.

May 22

Travis Lamont Johnson Jr. was charged with hit and run – property damage, resist, delay, and obstruct and driving while license revoked.

Marcus Treyshawn Hyman was charged with assault by pointing a gun.

Travis Lamont Johnson Jr. was charged with possession of ledd than half ounce of marijuana.