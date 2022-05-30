I am not a liberal.

At least, not in the way that some people think.

Having grown up in the evangelical community, someone who was “liberal” meant that he did not believe that Jesus is God, or that He was born of a virgin by the Holy Spirit, or that He rose from the dead, or that His crucifixion saved humanity from sin, or that the Bible stories of miracles are true, or that Scripture is authoritative and communicates God’s Word.

I believe all these things.

But there has been something of a “confusion of categories.” In the days since the mass shooting of 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday (May 24th), I was called “liberal.” Why?

Because I called for the minimum age for gun purchase to be raised to 21, nationwide. Because I called for universal background checks at every gun purchase (including gun shows and private sales). Because I called for the ban of the sale of military weaponry – including assault rifles – to civilians.

This, I’ve been told, is “liberal,” despite the fact that I have never once called for the repeal of the Second Amendment. Despite the fact that I support the right to civilian handguns for protection and long guns for hunting. Despite the fact that all these reasonable gun safety measures are supported by the vast majority of Americans.

But in the minds of many (too many), any mention of public gun safety puts me in the same category as those who do not endorse the fundamentals of the Christian faith.

I shouldn’t be too surprised. I’ve wrestled with this difficulty for some time now. I oppose abortion, but I try to be consistently “pro-life” from before birth to after birth, from cradle to grave.

I believe that there must be stewardship in the care of the environment and that global warming and climate change are real things. I believe in the necessity of public health policy in addressing pandemics, and that data from mainstream science takes precedence over minority conspiracy theories.

I believe in social justice (as did the Prophets, the Apostles, and the Saints, and the Lord Himself), and that our three centuries of institutional enslavement has deeply affected our past and present and needs to be taken seriously.

And for all this, I am called a “liberal.” Actually, the above beliefs are only traditional. They are nothing new.

I will own up to the “liberal” label in that I am deeply committed to universal suffrage – i.e., one adult, one vote. I am committed to the freedom of religion and the complete severance of the church from any collusive ties with the state. I am committed to the eradication of autocracy and oligarchy and every kind of tyranny and totalitarianism. I despise all racisms. I deeply distrust all nationalisms and ideologies.

As a Christian, I think there can no longer be any earthly monarchy: I have only one King, and that is the Ascended Lord, Jesus Christ, King of kings and Lord of lords.

Historically speaking, the political opinions in the last two paragraphs could indeed be called “liberal.”

I would argue, though, that these historically “liberal” beliefs – including my argument for commonsense gun safety – are rooted in faithfulness to the Gospel.

Call it what you will, whether “conservative” (as in old-fashioned) or “radical” (as in deeply rooted), I hold these truths, that “all men are created equal,” that every human wears the Face of Christ, that Creation is loved and desired by the Creator — Who commands the tending of His garden — just because I believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Saviour of the world.

Liberal democracy is rooted, fundamentally, in the personalism of the Gospel. We are persons only because the Trinity is a Unity of Three Divine Persons. We are democratic only because of the Son of God is the heart of all humanity. Our communion with divinity in the Body of Christ has affected and ordered all our relations – even and especially in politics.

So in this sense, I don’t mind being called “liberal.”

But the modern libertarian insistence that there can be no restriction of military arms sales, that the reason for mass shootings is only mental health or video games or just “evil” — anything but the overabundance of AR-15s — such libertarian insistence is grossly liberal.

Libertarianism is precisely what happens when liberalism is severed from its Christian roots. Libertarianism is ultimately nihilistic and antagonistic to the Cross-bearing servanthood that is necessary for the life of any community. No community can long survive when liberty has been reduced to libertarianism.

I do not suggest that anyone espousing libertarian doctrines (like unrestricted gun sales and use) is “not Christian.”

But I can say this. Libertarian doctrine is far more modernistic than any of my so-called “liberal” notions.

My call for gun safety, in these heartbreaking days after the slaughter of children in Texas, is indeed “political.” Of course it is. Everything that has to do with community and relationships is political.

Jesus’ saying, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto the least of these My brethren, ye have done it also unto Me,” is a profoundly political statement.

But the very accusation that I and others are “politicizing” this tragedy (a charge made by Senators Cruz and Rubio and the boisterous mayor of Uvalde) because we are trying to prevent this sort of “American carnage” from happening again and again and again — is the most politicized (and heartless) statement of all.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.