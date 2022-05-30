ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Australia’s biggest carbon emitter buckles before Mike Cannon-Brookes – so what now for AGL’s other shareholders?

By Become an author
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago

Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has won a major battle against Australia’s biggest energy company, AGL Energy, thwarting its plan to split up the company’s coal-heavy generation and power distribution assets.

AGL’s board announced it was dumping its demerger proposal this morning. Heads have rolled too. Chief executive Graeme Hunt, chairman Peter Botten and non-executive director Jacqueline Hey have resigned. Another director, Diane Smith-Gander, will go in August.

But it remains to be seen if Cannon-Brookes and his allies can achieve their ultimate goal – to force AGL, Australia’s biggest carbon emitter, to accelerate the closure of its coal and gas-fired power stations.

Cannon-Brookes’ hard campaign

The plan to split AGL was due to go to a shareholders vote in mid-June, at which it required 75% support.

Earlier this year, Cannon Brookes – Australia’s third-richest person – led two unsuccessful takeover bids for AGL, with the goal of taking the company private and retiring its fossil fuel generators. He has campaigned hard against the demerger on the basis it would hinder his plan for AGL to lead Australia’s energy transition to renewables.

He strengthened his hand by spending, through his investment company Grok Ventures, about A$650 million to acquire a 11.3% stake in AGL – almost half the shares needed to thwart the demerger vote. This has made him AGL’s single biggest shareholder.

Securing super allies

Only 10 days ago, then chief executive Graeme Hunt called Cannon-Brookes’ opposition to the demerger “out-of-touch, undeliverable and irresponsible nonsense”.

But late last week, Cannon Brookes gained a symbolically significant ally in HESTA, the superannuation fund for health and community service workers. It announced it would vote against the demerger “because it will not adequately support economy-wide decarbonisation”. It said a “proactive and orderly transition to net zero emissions” was “in the best financial interests of our members”.

HESTA holds just 0.36% of AGL shares, but its siding with Cannon-Brookes was a sign AGL’s board was losing the war of words over what was best for shareholders.

AGL’s board confirmed that this morning when it withdrew the demerger proposal.

Why did AGL’s board want to demerge?

The board’s proposal to split (or demerge) AGL into two entities was to increase returns to shareholders.

“AGL Australia” would focus on energy distribution and trading. “Accel Energy” would own AGL’s existing half-dozen fossil-fuel generators – such as the Bayswater black coal-fired plant in NSW, the Loy Yang brown coal-fired station in Victoria and the Torrens Island gas-powered station in South Australia – as well as its wind, solar and hydroelectric assets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sy83i_0fuX4Ijk00
Torrens Island Power Station, near Adelaide, South Australia, burns natural gas to generate up to 1,280 MW of electricity. Kelly Barnes/AAP

The board argued this was good for shareholders in three key ways.

First, it would create two “pure-play” companies – focusing on only one line of business – which would be more attractive to investors wanting specific assets (such as energy distribution) but not others (such as coal generators). This could lead to a takeover bid offering more money than what Cannon-Brookes and his partners offered.

Second, each company would have focused managements, empowered to pursue strategies and opportunities “based on their unique assets and capabilities”.

Third, shareholders would have the choice to divest from fossil fuels while still keeping their investment in distribution.

The AGL board also argued the demerger could accelerate “decarbonisation beyond what could be achieved” under the existing structure.

This appeared to be based on the new AGL Australia being partly freed from the old AGL’s legacy fossil-fuel generation, and Accel Energy having more focus and better access to capital as a pure-play company.

Why oppose the demerger?

Cannon-Brookes (through Grok Ventures) argued three notable objections.

First, splitting and duplicating management structures would cost at least A$260 million, and $35 million a year thereafter.

Second, the two new companies would have more volatile cash flows and be less able to withstand financial shocks. Accel especially would be at “high insolvency risk” due to having so many assets in coal-fired generation.

Third, and most importantly, the demerger would eliminate the benefits of AGL being a vertically integrated electricity generator and distributor. “We believe that retaining vertical integration strategically positions AGL to lead Australia’s energy transition,” Grok Ventures argued.

What now for AGL?

AGL is now in for a tumultuous period. It’s unclear who will replace Hunt as chief executive or Botten as chair.

Cannon-Brookes has reportedly demanded two board seats. But shareholders cannot merely demand and receive board seats, even if they are the largest or loudest. The board must act for all shareholders – the majority of which may well have supported the demerger.

By law, the board’s primary obligation is to the corporation’s best interests – which means maximising returns to shareholders.

On that basis it had solid ground on which to propose the demerger. Research shows that, on average, demergers, spin-offs and divestitures do benefit shareholders, while mergers and acquisitions tend to destroy shareholder value.

The board cannot adhere to what a minority of shareholders want – no matter how worthy their cause. It should generally not pursue social or policy goals unless they also maximise shareholder wealth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAWbr_0fuX4Ijk00
Greenpeace campaigners protest against AGL in Sydney on June 2 2021. Dean Lewins/AAP

On the other side of the ledger, the market has turned against fossil fuels. There is declining long-term shareholder value in coal-fired power stations. Banks are reportedly reluctant to lend to AGL given its ownership of coal and gas generators. However, it would seem logical for them to be willing to finance renewable energy investments.

AGL could potentially become a takeover target, though the question is at what price. On Monday, its share price dipped as low as $8.52 – but that’s still more than the $8.25 the Cannon-Brookes-led consortium offered in March. It’s possible, though, that they might revive that bid.

Aside from Cannon-Brookes being positioned to play a larger role, the future is uncertain. AGL has announced another strategic review. But it is not clear what, if anything, this will achieve – given its previous strategic review led to the now scrapped demerger.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Busted AGL breakup clears smoggy climate thinking

MELBOURNE, May 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The winds of change are blowing stronger at AGL Energy (AGL.AX). Australia’s largest power generator and retailer on Monday ditched its plan to split the company in two. Chairman Peter Botten and Chief Executive Graeme Hunt, who had been doggedly, and poorly, pursuing the idea for 14 months, along with two other directors, are departing. The radical changes should help clear the air.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

3 ways the Albanese government can turn Australia into a renewable energy superpower – without leaving anyone behind

Australians will bear yet another blow to our cost of living in July when electricity prices will surge up to 18.3%, which amounts to over A$250 per year in some cases. This is partly due to geopolitical tensions driving up the cost of generating electricity from coal and gas – costs that are increasingly volatile – leading the Australian Energy Regulator to increase its so-called “default market offers” for electricity retailers in New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland. If the Albanese government ever needed another reason to turbocharge its efforts on renewable energy and storage, this is it. Investing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graeme Hunt
BBC

Climate change: Call to help steel firms decarbonise more quickly

The UK is being too slow to help its steelworks transition to greener ways of working, senior MPs have warned. It could jeopardise the industry's future here and make the country more reliant on imports of steel, they said. Their report follows calls from the owners of the UK's biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
TwoSq Media

Nuclear waste diamond batteries can last 100's of years

Some industries face power problems. Among these are the utilities industry, the electric vehicle industry, and nuclear energy industry. To solve an energy problem, physicists and chemists from the Cabot Institute for the Environment of the University of Bristol created Radioactive Diamond Batteries that can last thousands of years.
TheConversationAU

China's population is about to shrink for the first time since the great famine struck 60 years ago. Here's what it means for the world

The world’s biggest nation is about to shrink. China accounts for more than one sixth of the world’s population. Yet after four extraordinary decades in which China’s population has swelled from 660 million to 1.4 billion, its population is on track to turn down this year, for the first time since the great famine of 1959-1961. According to the latest figures from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, China’s population grew from 1.41212 billion to just 1.41260 billion in 2021 – a record low increase of just 480,000, a mere fraction of the annual growth of eight million or so common a...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Renewable Energy#Australia#Divestitures#Agl Energy#Grok Ventures
The Independent

Ministers warned of ‘millions’ of winter power cuts and rationed supply – OLD

Ministers have reportedly been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the Government drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.According to The Times, Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario predicts major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU.The paper writes limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages.As a result, six million homes could see their electricity rationed, primarily during morning and evening peaks, in curbs that may last more than a month.Worse...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Laggard to leader? Labor could repair Australia’s tattered reputation on climate change, if it gets these things right

For much of the past three decades, Australia has been viewed internationally as a laggard on climate change – and with good reason. Australia was the last of the G20 economies that ratified the Kyoto Protocol and the first to dismantle a national carbon pricing scheme, and often sits near the bottom on global rankings of climate action. In his first encounter with world leaders at the Quad meeting in Japan earlier this week, Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the country was ready to take ambitious action on climate change. But how well does this claim hold up?...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

How the 2022 federal election may finally signal an end to 'White Australia'

Despite years of critique, the Australian national parliament has been overwhelmingly white and male, unlike the country as a whole. But something changed at the 2022 election – most clearly around racism and sexism. How might this play out in the negotiations to come? The Whitlam government supposedly ended the White Australia policy in 1973. For 50 years though, White Australia has hung on in the elite structures – Commonwealth cabinets, the High Court and the ABC board, for example – even while changing at state and especially local levels. Prior to the 2019 election, I argued we would realise down...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
TheConversationAU

Albanese should adopt a collaborative, European approach to governing – not the take-it-or-leave-it Anglo style we're used to

The Australian Labor Party is edging towards 76 seats and possible majority government after the electorate abandoned the Coalition at the federal election. But regardless of whether it can reach a majority or not, Labor needs to learn the right lessons from the Morrison government – as well as from its last two terms in power between 2007 and 2013. These experiences could point to adopting either a more take-it-or-leave-it antagonistic approach to politics, prevalent in the Anglosphere countries of the US, UK and Australia, or a more European, collaborative style. Politics is the art of compromise – nobody gets exactly what...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Stellar first week for Anthony Albanese but tough months ahead

Anthony Albanese had expected the election might be a week earlier than it was, because last Saturday would bump up against Tuesday’s Quad meeting in Tokyo. But Scott Morrison wanted maximum time to try to wear down his opponent. Then, when it emerged publicly that Albanese was making arrangements with officials to attend the Quad if he won, Morrison accused him of being presumptuous. The preparations were prudent and proper, not presumptuous. The new prime minister’s Quad trip has been an obvious success, with leaders – especially US President Joe Biden – impressed he was there at all, so...
CHINA
BBC

Biloela family: Australia frees asylum seekers after public outcry

A family whose detention has focused anger over Australia's asylum-seeker policies have won a four-year battle to return to their Queensland town. Australia's new government granted visas to the Murugappan family, allowing them to temporarily live and work in Biloela. The Tamil family has been in immigration detention since 2018...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

High childcare fees, low pay for staff and a lack of places pose a huge policy challenge

Cheaper childcare was Labor’s largest single election promise, at an estimated cost of A$5.4 billion a year. Anthony Albanese went so far as to outline universal childcare as one of his new government’s three main policies for economic reform. While the cost of childcare for families is a major concern, many other issues confront the sector. Foremost among these is a lack of childcare places in many parts of Australia and low pay for childcare workers, who are increasingly in short supply. Read more: More...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Labor's promised universities accord could be a turning point for higher education in Australia

This essay is longer than our usual articles, so please set aside a little extra time to read and enjoy. Australian higher education could arrive at a turning point in the next three years. Not because the incoming Albanese government is likely to increase funding greatly. And not because it has ambitious plans to change higher education. The reason is likely to be the universities accord promised by Labor. The turning point is likely to emerge from rebuilding shared understandings of how to manage the pressures that built up over the past decade and how to negotiate a transition to a...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Australia's biggest economic threat isn't home-grown. It's a recession, originating in the United States

A recession in the US usually brings on a recession in the rest of the world, although not always in Australia. Australia has escaped such a recession twice in the past 50 years. We avoided the early-2000s so-called tech-wreck recession, and we avoided the so-called “great recession” during the global financial crisis. Amid ominous talk about yet another US-led global recession, there’s a chance we could escape for a third time. But it will require being prepared to change our budget and interest settings in a heartbeat. That’s something our new treasurer Jim Chalmers – who many don’t realise was an advisor...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Caring for Country means tackling the climate crisis with Indigenous leadership: 3 things the new government must do

The election of a new Australian government offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to promote the self-determination of Indigenous peoples to Care for Country. Indigenous peoples have been leading Australia’s response to the climate crisis, such as by harbouring deep-time knowledge of the land and water, and managing the land through cultural burning. Yet climate change continues to erode our cultural heritage and threatens our ongoing connection to Country. In its pre-election budget, the former Coalition government committed A$636 million to expand the Indigenous ranger program and Indigenous Protected Areas. The new parliament, with its greater hunger for climate action, can think even...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Britain approves plans for new Shell North Sea gas field

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's regulator on Wednesday approved Shell's (SHEL.L) revised plan to develop a North Sea natural gas field as the government seeks to boost domestic energy output following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, Shell welcomed the decision and said it plans to move ahead...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy