ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kevin Spacey: House of Cards actor faces formal extradition to UK over sexual assault charges

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6JuP_0fuX4ECq00

British authorities are reportedly seeking the return of Kevin Spacey from the US to the UK to face sexual assault charges.

The House of Cards actor, 62, was charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK last week .

He was charged in connection with incidents involving three men, now in their thirties and forties, alleged to have taken place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Spacey has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

On Sunday (29 May), The Guardian reported Spacey faces formal extradition to the UK if he doesn’t return to the country voluntarily, citing an official familiar with the process.

A special unit of the Home Office, the international criminality directorate, will act on behalf of police authorities and prosecutors, per The Guardian ’s report. Quoting experts familiar with the extradition process, the publication also reported that US police officials may be sent to detain Spacey on behalf of the UK.

The announcement of the charges follows a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitcan Police Department in its previous investigation into sexual assault claims against the actor, which began in 2017.

Spacey has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udnat_0fuX4ECq00

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said the service had “authorised criminal charges” against Spacey.

The actor’s new film Peter Five Eight – his first leading role in five years – was screened at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

Producers of the noir drama defended the Usual Suspects actor against the charges when they were announced on Thursday (26 May).

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the producers of the mystery thriller wrote: “While it’s unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it’s also to be expected.

“There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen.”

They added: “The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it’s a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal,” the statement concluded .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amber Heard’s nurse testifies about notes stating she was ‘jealous and anxious’ about Johnny Depp’s career

Amber Heard’s former nurse testified about notes stating that she was was “jealous and anxious” of her then-partner Johnny Depp’s fame and his ability to meet women often during the couple’s defamation trial on Tuesday. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Nurse Erin Falati was among...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer says ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make jurors an ‘accomplice’ to his abuse

Amber Heard’s attorney has told jurors that ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make them an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, as the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation neared a dramatic close on Friday morning.Attorney Benjamin Rottenborn delivered closing statements to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, where he warned that Mr Depp’s argument that he was not abusive to Ms Heard sends a “message” to survivors of domestic abuse everywhere.“In trying to convince you that Mr Depp has carried his burden of proof in proving that he was never abusive to Amber on even...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
The Independent

Grandmother who arranged ‘honour killing’ of daughter-in-law to be freed from prison after 15 years

A grandmother who arranged the murder of her daughter-in-law in 1998 is to be freed from prison after having a parole application accepted.Bachan Athwal, then 70, was jailed alongside her son Sukhdave in 2007 for the so-called honour killing of 27-year-old Surjit Athwal, who went missing during a trip to India in 1998.The Old Bailey heard how Bachan discovered Athwal had been having an affair and wanted to divorce her son but told family members this would only happen “over my dead body”.The court was told Bachan, now 85, was the matriarchal head of the west London family and exercised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen’s guards arrested in new scandal days from the Platinum Jubilee

For several months now, if not years, the whole of the British people have been overexcited at the idea of celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 June, England will celebrate 70 years of the Monarch's reign with a major programme of festivities. Between parades, flags, horse races, concerts, and carnivals, these three days are expected to be full of emotion. However, a new scandal has just surfaced that is sure to bother the British Royal Family.
U.K.
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Violent brawl breaks out at Dublin airport

Police were called to Dublin airport after a vicious fight broke out between a number of passengers.Several videos of the incident, which took place on 24 May, were shared on social media.In one clip, one of the men is seen violently stamping on another man’s head while he lays prone on the floor; in another, fellow travellers can be seen intervening, dragging one of the men to safety.Posted by a Twitter account called @Dubslife1, the footage is followed by a photo of more than 10 police officers at the scene.pic.twitter.com/jwGaCMXmsw— Dubs life (@dubslife1) May 24, 2022One of the men was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Actor#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#British#The House Of Cards#The Home Office#Guardian
The Independent

Man fears Madeleine McCann was hidden inside van shown to him by prime suspect

The father of Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner’s ex fears the girl may have been hidden inside the paedophile’s van as he was shown it. Dieter Fehlinger, 67, was shown the Volkswagen in 2007 while visiting his daughter Nicole in Portugal. He previously said Brueckner – who was made the prime suspect of Maddie’s murder in April – had said he could hide drugs or “even a small child” in an adapted hiding place.Mr Fehlinger initially brushed off concerns around Brueckner’s comments but is now haunted by the possibility that the British toddler who went missing in May 2007...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman tracks down her own stolen car before a police investigation

Police forces are taking longer to attend serious offences and charging fewer suspects, BBC research has found. In one instance, a disabled man said police failings led to him being targeted by a gang, assaulted and repeatedly burgled. In another, a woman felt forced to track down her stolen car...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Qatari princess found dead after suspected drug overdose

A former Qatari princess has been found dead after a suspected drug overdose at her home in the Spanish resort of Marbella, according to reports on Tuesday.Kasia Gallanio, 45, was denied custody of her three daughters and was living in Spain while battling problems with alcoholism and depression, the French newspaper Le Parisien reported.Her lifeless body was discovered inside the property by police on Sunday.Gallanio, who was born in Los Angeles and of Polish origin, married Abdelaziz bin Khalifa al-Thani, 73, the uncle of the Emir of Qatar, in 2004 and the couple went on to have three daughters together.However,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation case

The jury has reached a verdict in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The court in Fairfax, Virginia, issued an alert on Wednesday afternoon announcing the verdict would be read in court at 3pm after roughly 12 hours of deliberation. Mr Depp sued his ex-wife Ms Heard for $50m claiming she defamed him in an op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.Ms Heard countersued her former husband for $100m claiming he launched a “smear campaign” against her.Over the six-week trial beginning on 11 April, the court heard both...
FAIRFAX, VA
The Independent

Johnny Depp verdict - live: Actor ‘humbled’ by court win as Amber Heard says case ‘setback’ for women

The jury in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a verdict on the third day of deliberations, finding in favour of Depp.Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was found to have a partial win in her case and was awarded $2m in compensatory...
The Independent

Johnny Depp asks judge to strike ‘inappropriate argument’ in Amber Heard closing statement amid deliberation

Johnny Depp has filed a motion to strike part of Amber Heard’s closing argument which asked jurors to consider the “message” that ruling against her would send to other domestic violence victims.Mr Depp’s lawyers raised concern over the “inappropriate argument” in a filing in Fairfax County District Court on Tuesday as the jury deliberated for a second day in the couple’s defamation case.They asked Judge Penney Azcarate to strike the argument from the record, instruct the jury to disregard it and to revise the Special Verdict Form. The judge said she would not consider the motion due to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp lawyer calls Amber Heard’s domestic abuse claims ‘an act of profound cruelty to true survivors’

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez said it was an “act of profound cruelty... to true survivors” for Amber Heard to “hold herself out as a public figure representing domestic abuse.”In her closing arguments on Friday (27 May) at Virginia’s Fairfax County circuit court, Ms Vasquez told the jury: “The mountain of evidence that Mr Depp abused Ms Heard is simply not there.“What we have is mountain of unproven allegations that are wild, over-the-top, and implausible. And you can’t pick and choose which of these wild allegations to believe, and which ones to disregard,” she continued, adding, “You either believe all...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Leader of now-defunct Colombian drug cartel dies in US jail

Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, an elderly leader of the former Cali cartel that smuggled vast amounts of cocaine from Colombia to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, has died in a U.S. prison, his lawyer said Wednesday. In 2020, a judge had denied Rodríguez Orejuela, who was in his 80s, early release on compassionate grounds from a prison in Butner, North Carolina. His attorney, David O. Markus, had said at the time that the former drug kingpin was suffering a range of health problems. “We were very sad to learn about his passing last night,″ Markus said Wednesday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six people facing court action over unpaid Covid fines at Sarah Everard vigil

Six people are facing court proceedings over Covid fines issued during a vigil for murdered Sarah Everard, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.Four of the group were listed to be dealt with under the Single Justice Procedure, a paper-based process not held in open court, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.Another two have been listed at the same court on June 15.Hundreds of people attended a spontaneous gathering in Clapham Common, south London, after a planned socially distanced event proposed by Reclaim These Streets (RTS) was cancelled when organisers were threatened by the force with £10,000 fines.The Met’s policing of the vigil...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester Airport: Wheelchair user left on plane calls for review

A wheelchair user who was stuck on a plane for two hours because there was no-one to help him disembark has called for support services to be properly funded and not be "an afterthought". Daryl Tavernor said he was trapped after arriving at Manchester Airport from Rome at 02:30 BST...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

676K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy