Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight seasons, owner Joe Lacob defended the team's decision to keep its two lottery picks in the 2021 draft. "The organization took some criticism from people (who said) that we should trade all our draft choices, that we had to get one more great player. I was very adamant ... that that was not the path we were going down," Lacob told reporters, including The Athletic's Anthony Slater, on Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO