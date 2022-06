— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 13, 2022, Friday. Silicon Valley is home to many U.S. tech companies, in the past 10 years, both startups or tech giants have been aggressively recruiting and expanding. Even during the Covid pandemic, the job market was booming where the supply couldn't keep up with demand. But recently, several tech companies have suspended hiring. Let's have a look at the big tech firms. Twitter's spokesman confirmed on Thursday that Twitter has put some hiring activities on hold, and will continue to cut non-labor costs. Additionally, two senior executives have confirmed resigning from Twitter.

