A family had to fork out £1,000 after they turned up at Newport on the Isle of Wight for a holiday - only to discover they'd actually booked a stay in Newport in South Wales. Louise Turner, 37, spent £1,000 on a guesthouse she claims was listed for the island but she and her family were dismayed to realise it was 130 miles away.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO