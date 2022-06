MacGyver may be done at CBS, but fans will be excited to learn that the hit revival series got a major update. The action-packed show is officially coming home to fans with MacGyver: The Complete Series (Seasons 1-5) on DVD. The collection is currently set to arrive on DVD June 14th from Lionsgate, and is currently available to pre-order by clicking here. Additionally, Paramount+ subscribers can stream the whole series right now. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+, can do so by clicking here.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO