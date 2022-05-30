ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disability Waiting List Still Waiting on Details About $32.5M Investment

By By Ellyn Hefner for The Oklahoma City Sentinel
As the state legislative session comes to a close, a new day dawns for Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).Legislators passed a budget that included $32.5 million to serve more than 5,100 Oklahomans who have waited an average of 13 years to receive developmental disability services – and to boost wages of the direct care workers who serve this vulnerable population. Without question this historic investment deserves proper acknowledgment and praise for the lawmakers who supported it. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/historic-progress-for-developmental-disabilities-waiting-list-in-new-oklahoma-budget/article_4db62906-d6d0-11ec-9217-bb15785c65ff.html ) However, with 16 times more public dollars invested than ever before, this appropriation also deserves a watchful eye. Legislators seem to agree since they included it in the limits bill, which ensures dedicated funding is used for a particular purpose, like serving the waiting list. As we take a moment to celebrate this monumental occasion in our state’s history, we should also take time to reflect on what has happened in just the last 12 months regarding developmental disability services in Oklahoma. Along with this significant appropriation, the Legislature also a repealed a law they passed last session putting a five-year residency requirement on Oklahomans to be eligible to apply for the disability waiting list. Advocates warned legislators the law was unconstitutional. In the fall of 2021, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) notified DHS (the state Department of Human Services) that is was not allowable. In October, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT), a watchdog group put in place by the legislature, released a report that revealed that DHS’ management of the developmental disability services waiver program had not led to substantial progress toward the state’s goal of providing services to all those waiting. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/city-legislators-kirt-munson-file-proposals-they-say-will-increase-transparency-for-disabled-oklahomans-on/article_bc46251a-76f9-11ec-a064-4bd3d48c3cf6.html ) A hearing got heated when DHS officials claimed the LOFT’s findings were “factually inaccurate” and a “gigantic distraction” for agency staff.The LOFT was forced to draft its report based on data provided by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, because DHS would not respond in a timely manner to their request for information. The report also analyzed DHS’ recent $8.5 million contract with Liberty Healthcare of Oklahoma to conduct assessments of all those on the state’s waiting list in an effort to determine a cost to fully serve the list. The LOFT found that the contract work was not substantially different from five other previous assessments. DHS officials vehemently disagreed with the finding. In the course of conducting assessments, Liberty reported a data breach that occurred in December exposing personal identifiable information including social security numbers of the more than 5,100 Oklahomans who are on the waiting list for services. The company has since offered families one year of credit monitoring that has been difficult to access for many parents who do not have guardianship of their adult children with disabilities. Additionally, the service was not initially set up to serve those with minor children who were affected by the data breach. Given DHS’ track record and the legislature’s under-investment until now, it is understandable why many families and advocates have taken a wait-and-see approach to news of this historic investment to serve the developmental disability waiting list. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/developmental-disabilities-awareness-month-reminder-to-legislators-to-fund-waiting-list/article_dfd7554e-b367-11ec-a225-d3592c0f0e75.html ) As a parent of a child with IDD, I am one of many holding off on celebrating until I know more about what this will actually mean for my son. Looking Ahead • DHS must amend the number of waiver slots with CMS to adjust for how many Oklahomans they are planning to serve once funding has been secured. That is expected by Oct. 1st. There will be a public comment period on the amendment. • LOFT will issue a one year follow-up report on DHS’ management of the waiting list in October 2022. The report will highlight any changes DHS has made since the original report was issued. DHS has not publicly released any plans or a timeline on the roll out of its effort to eliminate the waiting list. As for any more details about when and how Oklahomans with developmental disabilities can expect to be served through this investment, they will just have to wait — a reality that has become all too familiar for many of us. Note: Ellyn Hefner is the Democratic nominee in House District 87 in west Oklahoma City. She has frequently written about disability issues for The Oklahoma City Sentinel. Attachments area ReplyReply allForward

Comments / 0

