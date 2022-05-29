ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State softball unable to overcome comeback from Northwestern in Super Regional

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

One fateful inning planted the comeback seed for No. 9 Northwestern against No. 8 Arizona State in Sunday’s finale of the Tempe Super Regional.

ASU was riding high with a 5-0 lead earned in the bottom of the third inning, but Northwestern wasn’t finished. The Sun Devils ended up being outscored by the Wildcats 8-1 in the final four innings and were eliminated in a dramatic 8-6 loss.

“It’s a game of momentum and some of the things that plagued us this season showed up in this game. And they all know that. I don’t want to sit here and talk about it. I think what today is about is celebrating a great season. But it’s those little things, they always nip you in the butt. I think it was hard to get our momentum back and we fought in that last inning. We had the ability to tie up the game and win the ballgame. We ran out of lives apparently,” ASU coach Trisha Ford said.

ASU (43-11) had a promising start with five runs on five hits, but was shut out until the final frame of the game when Emily Cazares made a last-ditch effort with a two-out single to drive in pinch runner Savannah Price. However, ASU was unable to do more and second baseman Jazmyn Rollin fouled out for the final out that sent Northwestern to Oklahoma City.

Northwestern piled on 14 hits and held ASU within six hits in the game.

“I said this out on the field, but these three games felt like World Series games,” Northwestern coach Kate Drohan said. “What a tremendous series with Arizona State and we just got a few more hits today. I’m really proud of the fight our team showed, especially being down early. The will in our dugout, our team is on a mission. I’m really proud of the way they fought back today.”

Once again, third baseman Hannah Cady hit a clutch solo home run for Northwestern. Cady forced Friday’s game into extra innings and on Sunday’s game, she launched a leadoff shot in the top of the fifth as Northwestern tied ASU 5-5.

Northwestern added insurance with a two-out rally in the top of the seventh that began with Skyler Shellmyer singling down the left field line. Rachel Lewis came through in the next at-bat with a single to left field that scored Grace Nieto. Jordyn Rudd continued her red-hot streak in the series with an RBI single for the 8-5 lead.

Rudd dominated in the three-game series and went 9-for-14 (.642). Rudd had three of the seven RBIs for Northwestern in the finale.

Alynah Torres skyrocketed ASU to a 1-0 lead with a leadoff solo home run in the first inning. The Sun Devils went deep again in the third inning, but did so with more damage when Cazares launched a three-run home run for a 5-0 lead. From then on, ASU hit a wall offensively and Northwestern attacked from all sides.

Mac Morgan was relieved by Marissa Schuld in the top of the fourth after giving up four runs on four hits and Northwestern cut the five-run deficit to one run. Morgan went 3.1 innings with eight hits and three strikeouts on 70 pitches.

“We’ve made steps each year and we made more steps this year. Last year, we fell short in Regionals and this year, we made it to Championship Sunday for Super Regionals. I want them to feel this, and I want them to feel a team coming into your place and winning and going to Oklahoma City,” Ford said.

It was a Super Regional of epic proportions with classic performances all around. Northwestern starter Danielle Williams was a workhorse with over 300 pitches thrown through all three games. ASU left fielder Makenna Harper made a highlight reel worthy catch to save a home run in the eighth inning during Friday’s 11-inning battle. ASU pitcher Lindsay Lopez, a known pitch-to-contact player, stepped up in relief in Saturday’s win and tallied nine strikeouts.

ASU and Northwestern were just the second Super Regional to go into extra innings in the first two games. The last time the feat happened was in 2012 between Hofstra and South Florida.

Northwestern will open the Women’s College World Series against No. 1 Oklahoma on Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

ASU’s elimination marks the end of the careers of catcher Jessica Puk, third baseman Bella Loomis, and utility player Mailey McLemore. ASU benefited from Puk’s expertise behind the plate and her work with the pitching staff. Loomis turned several key plays at third base in the series.

“It’s been the best five years. I am just so grateful for coach Ford and all the coaches. I’ve become such a better person from being here and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else finishing my career. I’ve loved playing here and this team was so special. We love each other so much and we’re going to go far the next year and the years after that. I’m so grateful,” Loomis said.

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State softball unable to overcome comeback from Northwestern in Super Regional

