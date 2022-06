Some viewers were fooled by some pyrotechnics going on at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. As the pace laps were being completed just before the green flag starting the race, there was a big fiery explosion behind the big board. The explosion occurred just as the FOX telecast was showing Joey Logano, who was beginning the race in the 23rd position.

CONCORD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO