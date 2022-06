When the dust settles on this season and we look back at the Champions League final, more than the disappointing result, it will be remembered for the terrible mishandling of the crowd by the Parisian police and stadium grounds. Before the game even kicked off, images of paying, ticket-holding Liverpool fans being pepper sprayed by over-zealous police officers made the rounds on social media. The game kicked off with a crowd of Reds’ fans still waiting to get into the grounds.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO