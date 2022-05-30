ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Alabama Church Replacing Century-Old Pipe Organ After Fire

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — The yawning gap in the choir loft of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church is a sight that hasn’t been seen in more than six decades, ever since the congregation acquired an Austin Opus 1029 pipe organ from a church in Atlanta in...

Shelby Humane achieves 'no-kill shelter' status

Shelby Humane, a nonprofit founded in 1977 with the mission of rescuing and rehoming the neglected and homeless pets of Shelby County, recently received a "no-kill shelter" status after achieving a 97% live release rate for 2021. The shelter found forever homes for 2,024 animals, increased its housing space by...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  “Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Animal cruelty skyrocketing in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In Franklin county dogs are left on the side of the road shot, strangled, and left for dead weekly. Animal Services says it’s a growing issue in the county and something needs to be done. “She was found shot in the back, she could...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Deadly domestic situation in Trussville

David Carr from Midfield, AL is skill level 3 player in pool and yet recently Carr won the APA Wheelchair Championship in Las Vegas. Carr was paralyzed in a bizarre accident in July of 2016. While battling depression Carr found an outlet in shooting pool and he got hooked. This is his story to tell.
MIDFIELD, AL
Society
Religion
ALA
One dead in boating incident

The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect in a bank robbery. The Madison Police Department says that Tyler McGlothin was arrested in connection to the shooting. New record high gas prices. Updated: 10 hours ago. WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting. Franklin County seeing increase in animal cruelty.
MADISON, AL
Local woman dies in crash, mourned by community

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman known for her giving heart and give-back mentality was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.  Patricia Peinhardt, 82, of Cullman was pronounced deceased at CRMC after being transferred there from the scene of the accident according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  CPD Sgt. Joey Duncan said this is the first traffic fatality for the Cullman Police Department this year.  “A 1990 F-250 traveling southbound on Main Avenue collided with a 2009 Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 7th Street at the intersection of Main Avenue,” Duncan said. “The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and there was one fatality. The other driver was not injured.” Duncan said the crash is still under investigation and if anyone has information or was a witness to the crash, please contact him at the CPD at: (256) 734-1434. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL

Community Policy