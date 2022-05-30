ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers Respond to Barricaded Domestic Violence Incident in Mt Juliet

The barricaded domestic violence suspect incident at a home on S. Sunset Drive ended peacefully. Around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, officers responded to Sunnymeade Drive and Belinda Parkway to speak with an adult female victim who had just left her home. She told officers that a man she knew forced his way into her home, assaulted her, and made violent threats.

The suspect was identified, and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, early in the attempts, the suspect failed to exit the home after officers’ repeated requests from a loudspeaker system. Finally, after continued attempts over the loudspeaker, the suspect came out of the home. Special Response Team members contacted the suspect, and officers took a 55-year-old male into custody around 11:55 a.m. No serious injuries were reported.

At the time of this release, the suspect was being booked into the Wilson County Jail.

