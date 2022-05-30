ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

By Kerry Hudson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4886CU_0fuWpHiG00
Rainbow nation … Prague Pride 2017.

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.

As we left, I looked longingly over the road at Patra, the best queer bar in town. It was hosting a Eurovision party, with drag queens, cocktails and a glorious, shouty crowd spilling out into the street. I lingered at the door. I was wearing cowboy boots and head-to-toe leopard print – was a woman ever more ready for Eurovision? But I was also with my husband. Yes, I am queer, but I knew I wouldn’t be going in. The space was not mine to take up when I could go to any other bar in the city.

When I married a man, I knew it meant changing how I represented and inhabited sexual identity. Before I met my husband, I had long-term relationships with women, so I am deeply aware of the privileges of being straight-passing. Never again do I have to carefully insert my partner’s pronouns into conversation while gauging the other person’s response. I rarely experience discrimination or fetishisation. Even after seven years, I am still amazed not to be jeered at from cars when we kiss, or have B&B receptionists goggle as we ask for a double bed.

I am finding a middle ground. I take our son to the family days at Pride. We have hung a rainbow flag in our window (much to the curiosity of our neighbours); I advocate for LGBTQI+ rights. I am still learning, but I am trying to give what I can while not taking what is not mine any more. I am queer and proud, but I know my place. Sadly, it is not at that fabulous Eurovision party, but it is not, thankfully, listening to Czech David Gray, either.

Kerry Hudson is the author of Tony Hogan Bought Me an Ice-cream Float Before He Stole My Ma and Lowborn

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Comments / 383

Gigi Godzilla
2d ago

I don't think anyone cares about who marries who, however I do believe the young kids, like ages 10, 12, 14 etc. should wait until they're 21, at least 21, before deciding to have any kind of surgery done to themselves. when a person is 12 they want to be a lot of different things, as they age their minds change.

Reply(47)
146
James Trumper
2d ago

What's to be proud of in having abnormal sexual behaviour. Homosexuality insults my notion of what a Man should be, not to mention a glitch in Evolution.

Reply(8)
129
BlessChild BlessChild
2d ago

Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it. Proverbs 22:6it's up to the parents to train their daughter or son to accept the gender they were born.

Reply(8)
64
Related
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queer#Vehicles#Racism#Czech#B B
rolling out

Black father of 33 kids goes ballistic after being called irresponsible (video)

Demond George is a Black father with 33 kids. George recently went viral on social media after posting pictures on Facebook with his group of kids. In his post, he says in the caption “The LEGEND The LEGACY WILL LIVE FOREVER.” Since that post, George has put his Facebook on private, and it’s probably because social media has been going in on him for having so many kids.
SOCIETY
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
The Independent

Justin Bieber says he had ‘emotional breakdown’ after realising marriage wouldn’t ‘fix’ his problems

Justin Bieber has spoken candidly about his mental health and recalled how he came to the realisation that getting married to wife Hailey Baldwin wouldn’t “fix” any of his personal problems.The 28-year-old singer discussed how he eventually reached a happy place during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, shared via People. According to Bieber, when he tied the knot with Baldwin in 2014, he had an “emotional breakdown,” as his marriage didn’t solve the problems that he initially expected it to.“I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
Whiskey Riff

Faith Hill Fights Back The Tears Discussing The Gut-Wrenching Death Of Elsa In ‘1883’ Finale: “I Can’t Imagine Not Being With My Child In Their Final Moments”

When actors spend a number of months filming a show or movie together, the characters they portray begin to become a part of them, as they invest so much time into the role. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have both been very vocal about how much their portrayals of James and Margaret Dutton on 1883 have impacted them, along with a number of other actors on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

The famous actress shocked fans: I never thought I would be told that I have cancer

Famous actress and singer, Abi Phillips has announced bad news. Namely, she has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Abi Philipps sent a message to her fans via Instagram. "So, I took these pictures before my scans and after my biopsy having a good old laugh about how ridiculously dressed up I looked in the hospital before a gig, not expecting for one moment to get the news that I did two weeks later."
CELEBRITIES
People

Deborah James on Choosing Where to Spend Her Final Days: It's 'Where I've Always Wanted to Die'

Deborah James has shared the place where she's "always wanted to die" following the decision to stop her treatment for bowel cancer. James, 40, recorded the final episode of her BBC podcast You, Me & The Big C: Putting the Can in Cancer just days after sharing that she is in hospice. Ahead of the episode called Deborah James' Last Dance, producer Mike Holt explained that James recorded the episode from her parents' garden in a sunchair.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

294K+
Followers
74K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy