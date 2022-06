A bison at Yellowstone National Park gored a 25-year-old Ohio woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air Monday after she got too close to the animal, park officials said. The woman from Grove City, Ohio, approached the bison as it was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, the park said in a statement. When she came within 10 feet of the bison, the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

